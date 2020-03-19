Shoppers Say These Lightweight Slip-On Sneakers Feel ‘Like Walking on Air’

Image zoom

It’s often said that comfort is key, and that couldn’t be more true than in the case of Amazon shoppers who swear by their cozy wardrobe finds. Leggings, sweats, and slippers are all among the essentials they rave about, but so are sneakers — especially ones that owners say feel “like walking on clouds.”

These Slow Man Mesh Slip-On Sock Sneakers are a standout style among Amazon’s vast selection of comfy picks. With more than 6,00 positive reviews about how lightweight, supportive, and comfortable they are, the Slow Man slip-ons have become a sweeping best-seller in the category of women’s walking shoes.

From nurses who work on their feet all day to customers who swear by them as the perfect kicks for dance workouts, tons of people are falling for these slip-ons thanks to their comfortable fit and unique design. The breathable mesh outer offers ample ventilation as you go about your day while the support of a cushioned sole keeps your feet happy.

“I worked a 12-hour shift in these and my feet didn’t hurt at all,” one shopper shared. “I recommended them to all of my coworkers and the fact they are so affordable is a huge plus. I’ll definitely be buying more colors for personal use and walking.”

Because of their ultra comfy fit, slip-resistant outsoles, and slip-on design that’s easy to take on and off quickly,, waitresses, nurses, and others who stand on their feet all day swear by the sock-like shoes.

“Omg… these shoes are so incredibly comfortable I could sleep in them! They form fit my feet and it feels like I’m walking on air,” said another customer. “I work in the medical field and even nurses’ shoes don’t feel as good on my feet as these do. I have high arches and it’s difficult to find shoes that I can wear without an issue but these did the trick!. I’m so tickled with this purchase and the price that I’m going to get some more in different colors.”

Take a note from savvy Amazon shoppers and browse the best-selling style in 23 colors. Your feet will thank you.

