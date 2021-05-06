Tennis Champ Sloane Stephens Launches Confidence-Boosting Swimwear Collection: 'Fit Is Everything'

It's time to start planning your hot girl summer wardrobe, and tennis player Sloane Stephens just designed a collection of swimsuits and cover-ups you'll want to wear on repeat.

Launched today in collaboration with Solid & Striped, the line includes trendy asymmetrical swimwear designs, full-coverage one-pieces, high-waisted bikini bottoms and more in bright colorways, animal prints and neutrals. It also offers sexy cover-up styles, versatile enough to rock by the pool, on the beach or elsewhere!

Sloane Stephens Credit: Joshua Kissi

Stephens, who modeled her collection in the corresponding tropical vacation-inspired campaign, tells PEOPLE the line is all about confidence and features pieces that (much like her tennis outfits!) are both fashionable and functional.

"I've learned a lot over the years about what is important to me in an outfit," the 2017 US Open champion says. "Fit is everything because if you're constantly tugging at your look and adjusting things, you're not focused on the match and what you have to do next, you're worried about how you look. So for this collection, I really latched onto the idea of perfecting the details so women can focus on having fun and enjoying whatever they're doing in the suit versus thinking about if everything is laying right."

Sloane Stephens Credit: Joshua Kissi

Stephens, 28, continues, "The collection is a fun mix of new silhouettes, which I named after my loved ones, and new fabrics, so it really can match whatever vibe you're feeling that day."

Below, the tennis pro tells us more about the collaboration, and opens up about everything from her personal style to her quarantine uniform.

How did you warm up to get into "model mode" for the campaign? Which suit were you most excited to show off?

Sloane Stephens: I was in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit back in 2018, so thankfully I had some experience modeling swim in front of a camera and crew. Although I play in front of fans and media around the world and do tons of shoots for my sponsors, it's obviously different being in swimwear! I am so proud of this collaboration and was excited to show off the suits, so it came together really naturally.

Sloane Stephens Credit: Joshua Kissi

What's your secret to feeling confident in a swimsuit?

SS: On a deep level, knowing that my body is healthy, strong, and I work hard every day to be the best I can be. But real talk, a bit of glow makes all the difference, trust me. Put on some lotion or body oil, and that shine really translates to the camera. Bonus points if that glow comes from sunscreen. Protect that beautiful skin!

How would you describe your style, on and off the court?

SS: I know what works on my body, and I like to keep things pretty simple and always make sure my accessories match. I work with Nike and change up my on court look throughout the year depending on the mood and feel for the tournament and the city. Off court, I wear a lot of streetwear and matching sets.

I had major foot surgery a few years ago, and as a result I'm very mindful of what shoes I wear. I'm usually in a great pair of sneakers, my all-time favorites are Jordan 1s. I mix things up and incorporate some designer pieces into my accessories — I have a longstanding relationship with Rolex and wear different styles depending on my look.

I have amazing pieces from Hermès, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and other designers, but I'm really particular about where I invest and it has to be something I'll wear and love forever.

Sloane Stephens Credit: Joshua Kissi

Are there certain style limitations in tennis that you wish you could break, or try something new?

SS: I would love to see more collaborations in general! I think there is so much value in learning from others and having people bring their talents and perspectives to play. For the 2019 US Open, I worked with Jordan and Nike Court to adapt an Air Jordan VIII for tennis, and now this collection with Solid & Striped is another example. Even though I play an individual sport, I really believe in teamwork and partnership, and I think the product is even better as a result.

Have you had a "quarantine uniform"?