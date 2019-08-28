7 Skin-Perfecting Products for an All Over Glow

As summer comes to an end, it's time to stock up on glow-boosting beauty products that give you a luminous look all year round
By Kaitlyn Frey
August 28, 2019 12:12 PM

Dove Body Wash Mousse

Dove

Indulge yourself by smoothing this luxurious mousse all over your skin to leave it feeling softer than ever.

Buy It! Dove Body Wash Mousse with Argan Oil, $5.99; target.com

Kopari Coconut Crush Scrub

Kopari

Infused with nourishing coconut oil, this brown sugar scrub hydrates while buffing off dead skin.

Buy It! Kopari Coconut Crush Scrub, $39; sephora.com

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water 

Isle of Paradise

Mist this on your arms and legs throughout the day to get a gradual, natural-looking glow — it can even be applied over makeup without ruining your look!

Buy It! Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water, $28; sephora.com

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol de Janeiro

This fast-absorbing body cream contains a touch of mica for a luminous finish, along with Brazilian cupuaçu butter to condition skin. 

Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $45; sephora.com

L'Oréal Paris Summer Belle Beach Bae Liquid Luminizer

L'Oreal Paris

Massage this liquid lotion over legs for a subtle hint of bronzed shimmer. 

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Summer Belle Beach Bae Liquid Luminizer, $14.98; walmart.com

KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation

KKW Beauty

To get the same flawless, airbrushed look as Kim Kardashian West, use the tinted body-blurring foundation she created after suffering from psoriasis for years.

Buy It! KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation, $45; kkwbeauty.com

Coppertone Glow Sunscreen SPF 50

Coppertone

Besides just protecting your skin from this sun, this sunscreen contains small shimmer particles to illuminate the body. 

Buy It! Coppertone Glow Sunscreen SPF 50, $8.54; amazon.com

