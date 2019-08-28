7 Skin-Perfecting Products for an All Over Glow

Dove Body Wash Mousse
Indulge yourself by smoothing this luxurious mousse all over your skin to leave it feeling softer than ever.
Buy It! Dove Body Wash Mousse with Argan Oil, $5.99; target.com
Kopari Coconut Crush Scrub
Infused with nourishing coconut oil, this brown sugar scrub hydrates while buffing off dead skin.
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water
Mist this on your arms and legs throughout the day to get a gradual, natural-looking glow — it can even be applied over makeup without ruining your look!
Buy It! Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water, $28; sephora.com
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
This fast-absorbing body cream contains a touch of mica for a luminous finish, along with Brazilian cupuaçu butter to condition skin.
Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $45; sephora.com
L'Oréal Paris Summer Belle Beach Bae Liquid Luminizer
Massage this liquid lotion over legs for a subtle hint of bronzed shimmer.
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Summer Belle Beach Bae Liquid Luminizer, $14.98; walmart.com
KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation
To get the same flawless, airbrushed look as Kim Kardashian West, use the tinted body-blurring foundation she created after suffering from psoriasis for years.
Buy It! KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation, $45; kkwbeauty.com
Coppertone Glow Sunscreen SPF 50
Besides just protecting your skin from this sun, this sunscreen contains small shimmer particles to illuminate the body.