Skin Care Tools That Really Work, According to Pros
When you can't get an in-office treatment, these gadgets are the next best thing, experts say
Cleansing Tool
This medical-grade silicone device "improves how you clean your skin and helps products penetrate better, giving you more rapid results," says cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer of Jason Emer MD in West Hollywood.
Buy It! QYKSonic Zoe Bliss, $149; qyksonic.com and emeragecosmetics.com
Facial Massager
"We love this tool so much we use it in all of our in-office facials," says Newport Beach, CA-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kevin Sadati of the naturally cool-to-the-touch globes you gently roll on your face to stimulate blood flow.
Buy It! Aceology, $64; aceology.com
Facial Steamer
"Deep pore cleansing can be achieved with this quick and easy-to-use device," says celebrity aesthetician Mila Moursi, who has a spa in West Hollywood.
Buy It! Vanity Planet Aira, $105; vanityplanet.com
Acne-Clearing Device
For those who are breakout-prone, this high-frequency wand helps to "minimize bacteria" on the skin, says licensed aesthetician Charlotte Cho (who's also Co-Founder of online Korean beauty destination Soko Glam and Founder of skincare brand Then I Met You).
Buy It! Stacked Skincare, $130; stackedskincare.com
Micro-Dermal Roller
Pricking the skin with microneedles "can drastically enhance your skin care's performance," says licensed aesthetician Autumn Henry, who works in Conn. and N.Y.C. This one, with smaller needles, is designed for novices.
Buy It! Mukti Organics, $50; muktiorganicsusa.com
Luxe Skin-Toning Device
"This uses microcurrents to contour the face without downtime or pain," says cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman of the Shafer Clinic in N.Y.C.
Buy It! NuFace Trinity, $339; nuface.com
Budget-Friendly Skin-Toning Device
For patients who are looking for a more affordable anti-aging solution, Dr. Engleman says, "this is a fantastic tool for reducing signs of aging and contouring the face and neck. I see results in a short time span when my patients use it."
Buy It! Conture, $149; conture.com
Professional Skin Tool Kit
This collection contains your "essentials", including a derma roller, rose quartz face roller, de-puffing eye roller, comedone extractor, and tweezer, says Dr. Emer, who adds that the tools come with ample "education for effective and safe results."
Buy It! Nudestix x Beauty Magnet, $85; ulta.com
LED Face Mask
"This LED therapy device uses red and blue light, which means it has anti-aging as well as anti-acne and anti-inflammatory properties," says Dr. Sadati.
Buy It! Dr Dennis Gross, $435; drdennisgross.com