Comfortable Skechers Shoes Are on Major Sale at Nordstrom Rack Right Now

Comfortable shoes are among life’s greatest pleasures (and are certainly among life’s greatest necessities). When you put them on, there’s no faking how they feel. Unfortunately, they’re hard to come by. But there are some dependable brands that seem to always get the job done, like Skechers for shoes. No matter the style — sneaker, flat, slip-on — if it’s a Skechers shoe, you can expect support. And right now, you can also expect savings.

Nordstrom Rack is having a major sales event, offering all types of the brand’s designs at up to 60 percent off. Now, when you hear Skechers you might just think of tennis shoes, but the brand has adorable sandal options as well. For example, the Bobs Espadrilles are a feminine and classy style perfect for wearing in warm summertime weather. They’re casual enough to pair with jeans, yet dressy enough to pair with a fun floral dress for a more chic look.

There’s also a major price drop on the classic-styled Bobs that have youthful patterns like polka dot, which will surely add some pep to your step. Another standout slip-on is the Still Love sneaker, which comes in neutral black, tan, and blue tones. The shoe is made with air-cooled memory foam that keeps your feet from getting toasty or sore. One reviewer called them their go-to mule for the summer.

For those in the market for a sporty white tennis shoe, the Synergy 3.0 leather sneaker has high praise as well. “After a twelve-hour shift the cushioned insoles made my feet feel as fresh as the beginning of my shift,” said one shopper who works as a nurse. “It's like walking on pillows.”

Whether comfort or style is your main concern, you’ll find a shoe worth shopping for at this sale, which you can shop below.

Buy It! Sepulveda Blvd Let's Hang Slip-On Sneaker, $31.98 (orig. $55); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Bobs Breeze New Discovery Slip-On Espadrille Sneaker, $31.98 (orig. $53); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Sepulveda Blvd Still Love Slip-On Sneaker, $31.98 (orig. $52); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Synergy 3.0 Sport Sneaker, $39.98 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Bobs Plush Hot Spot Slip-On Shoe, $27.98 (orig. $45); nordstromrack.com

