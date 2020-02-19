These Sneakers Are So Comfortable That Teachers, Nurses, and Tour Guides Wear Them All Day

Prepare to meet the best $45 you’ll spend in ages

By Braelyn Wood
February 19, 2020 07:00 AM
We’ve had more than 3,000 years to perfect shoes, and yet we still sometimes settle for uncomfortable kicks. As a society, we’ve deemed shoes that cause squashed toes, sore soles, cramped calves, and painful blisters as acceptable—but enough is enough. It’s 2020 and your feet deserve a modern upgrade. 

Luckily, there’s already a well-constructed pair of kicks ready to reinvent everything you thought you knew about shoes: the Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneakers. A standout in Amazon’s robust selection of affordable footwear options, the lightweight, slip-on sneakers emphasize comfort in every element of their design. 

It starts with a super response foam midsole that minimizes shock while providing the same level of responsiveness you’d expect from running shoes. This is paired with a high-rebound cushioning along the insole and heel, which adds plenty of comfort without affecting the supportive structure of the shoe. Finally, it has a breathable mesh upper that expands as you walk to maintain a consistent fit. 

By marrying comfort and support, Skechers created a durable, affordable option that appeals to a variety of people — from servers who spend all day on their feet to those suffering from foot issues like bunions, arthritis, hammer toes, or plantar fasciitis. As a result, the slip-ons have become a staple on Amazon’s list of best-selling women’s shoes and have earned  more than 4,600 ratings.

Among the 2,200 rave reviews, you’ll find delighted purchasers dubbing these shoes everything from a “bunion miracle” to a “lifesaver.” But the most common declaration made by more than 140 different reviewers — including teachers, nurses, and even tour guides — was calling these the “most comfortable shoes.” In fact, one reviewer went as far as calling the sneaker “the best $45” they’ve spent in ages. 

Even better, the sleek design ensures the shoes appeal to people of all ages. Simple enough to wear with a sundress in the spring or with leggings for a quick walk around the neighborhood, it’s a good thing these sneakers come in 11 different colors — we have a feeling they’re about to become your favorite pair.

