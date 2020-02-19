These Sneakers Are So Comfortable That Teachers, Nurses, and Tour Guides Wear Them All Day

Image zoom

We’ve had more than 3,000 years to perfect shoes, and yet we still sometimes settle for uncomfortable kicks. As a society, we’ve deemed shoes that cause squashed toes, sore soles, cramped calves, and painful blisters as acceptable—but enough is enough. It’s 2020 and your feet deserve a modern upgrade.

Luckily, there’s already a well-constructed pair of kicks ready to reinvent everything you thought you knew about shoes: the Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneakers. A standout in Amazon’s robust selection of affordable footwear options, the lightweight, slip-on sneakers emphasize comfort in every element of their design.

It starts with a super response foam midsole that minimizes shock while providing the same level of responsiveness you’d expect from running shoes. This is paired with a high-rebound cushioning along the insole and heel, which adds plenty of comfort without affecting the supportive structure of the shoe. Finally, it has a breathable mesh upper that expands as you walk to maintain a consistent fit.

By marrying comfort and support, Skechers created a durable, affordable option that appeals to a variety of people — from servers who spend all day on their feet to those suffering from foot issues like bunions, arthritis, hammer toes, or plantar fasciitis. As a result, the slip-ons have become a staple on Amazon’s list of best-selling women’s shoes and have earned more than 4,600 ratings.

Image zoom

Buy It! Skechers Women’s Go Walk Shoes, $29.99–$118.29; amazon.com

Among the 2,200 rave reviews, you’ll find delighted purchasers dubbing these shoes everything from a “bunion miracle” to a “lifesaver.” But the most common declaration made by more than 140 different reviewers — including teachers, nurses, and even tour guides — was calling these the “most comfortable shoes.” In fact, one reviewer went as far as calling the sneaker “the best $45” they’ve spent in ages.

Even better, the sleek design ensures the shoes appeal to people of all ages. Simple enough to wear with a sundress in the spring or with leggings for a quick walk around the neighborhood, it’s a good thing these sneakers come in 11 different colors — we have a feeling they’re about to become your favorite pair.

