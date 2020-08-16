These Memory Foam Sandals Feel 'Like Walking on Clouds' — and They're on Sale

Most people think that wearing stylish summer shoes means sacrificing comfort, but there are actually quite a few hidden gems on Amazon that prove shoes can be cute and practical. And there’s one pair of comfortable sandals in particular that shoppers just can’t get enough of — and they’re on sale right now.
With an average 4.6-star rating across over a thousand reviews, the Skechers Desert Kiss Sandals clearly have Amazon customers impressed. Not only is the style super cute for late summer and the transition into fall, but it’s also packed with plenty of smart features to maximize comfort. The sandals are made with memory foam soles for extra cushioning and support, and shoppers say the slightly raised heel “allows for very comfortable walking and standing for long periods of time.”
These Skechers sandals have stretchy straps across the feet, which means they can accommodate both wide and narrow widths without discomfort. And thanks to the velcro strap around the ankle, they’re super easy to put on and take off — no more fumbling with tricky laces or buckles.
“These are probably the most comfortable sandals I have ever owned,” wrote one shopper . “The soles are squishy like a yoga mat, and the strap over the top isn't tight at all.”
They’re normally priced at $50, but certain sizes and colors are currently marked down as low as $35 . And there’s an extra savings opportunity on the black pair — just be sure to clip the virtual coupon to get an extra $5 off at checkout, bringing the price down to just $30 a pair.
Customers rave about how versatile these comfy sandals are since they can be worn for all occasions — they wear these shoes nearly everywhere from running errands to theme parks and special occasions (even weddings!).
“I am a hairstylist so I am on my feet all day,” another person wrote . “My shifts are anywhere from 12-13 hours and I have been wearing these. They are my most comfy pair right now. At the end of the day, I have no irritation from these and I love that they are stylish too.”
Plus, many say these Skechers sandals are comfortable to wear right out of the box, so you don’t have to worry about them requiring a break-in period. Even people with foot conditions (like plantar fasciitis and bunions) mention that these sandals don’t cause them any pain, either. One person said, “I feel like I'm walking on clouds when I wear them.”
You can never go wrong with a new pair of comfortable shoes, especially when they’re this cute. Add these memory foam sandals to your cart now while they’re still on sale.