These Memory Foam Sandals Feel 'Like Walking on Clouds' — and They're on Sale

With an average 4.6-star rating across over a thousand reviews, the Skechers Desert Kiss Sandals clearly have Amazon customers impressed. Not only is the style super cute for late summer and the transition into fall, but it’s also packed with plenty of smart features to maximize comfort. The sandals are made with memory foam soles for extra cushioning and support, and shoppers say the slightly raised heel “allows for very comfortable walking and standing for long periods of time.”