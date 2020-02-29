These Stretchy Flats Have Memory Foam Soles That ‘Feel Like Hugs’ for Your Feet — and They're Only $40

Image zoom

In case you missed it, everyone from Meghan Markle to Amazon shoppers is obsessed with slip-on shoes right now. From Meghan’s eco-friendly Rothy’s flats (she owns two pairs!) to these supportive sneakers with thousands of reviews, comfy slip-ons are a must-have for any wardrobe. If you’ve been searching for a stylish pair that’ll give your feet a break, we’ve got you covered with these Skechers flats, which have won over hundreds of shoppers on Amazon.

The Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats are loved for their cute design and stretchy fit, and customers often rave that they’re “like having Rothy’s but for a fraction of the cost.” Rothy’s shoes are known for their knit fabric design, and the Skechers pair comes in a similar style that reviewers claim is even more comfortable. The flats are available in four colors (black, navy, red, and pink), feature memory foam soles, and range in size from 5 to 11. Skechers makes several different versions of the ballet flat, including a leopard print that comes in six colorways.

Buy It! Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats, from $34.99; amazon.com; Skechers Cleo Skokie Metallic Ballet Flat, from $43.22; amazon.com; Skechers Ballet Flat, from $33.54; amazon.com

Most shoppers recommend the flats to anyone who has wide feet, bunions, or high arches and is looking for a versatile shoe to wear anywhere. “They look like professional shoes and feel like comfy slippers,” one shopper wrote.

We’re not sure about you, but we’re adding a pair (or two) of Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats to our carts ASAP.