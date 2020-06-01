These Sandals with ‘Luxuriously Soft’ Soles Are Crazy Comfy, According to 1,000 Superfans
“It’s like walking barefoot on a cloud”
It’s officially time to ditch those uncomfortable summer shoes and replace them with these Skechers On-the-Go Brilliancy Sandals.
The Skechers sandals are best-sellers on Amazon thanks to over 1,000 shoppers who left them raving five-star reviews. Made with Skechers’ unique “Goga Max” insoles, the sandals are designed for athletic walking. They feature a cushioned footbed for maximum support and comfort, plus soft, adjustable straps. They come in four colors — black, tan, grey, and navy — and are available in both standard and wide sizes.
The sandals normally retail for $50, but you can snag select colors and sizes on sale for up to 30 percent off. Some options also offer a coupon you can clip for extra savings at checkout.
Buy It! Skechers On-the-Go Brilliancy Sandals, from $26.21 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com
Customers say the Skechers sandals are “practical,” have the fit and feel of a “really comfy tennis shoe,” and are perfect for taking long walks because of their “squishy” soles.
“These sandals are hands down the most comfortable sandals I have ever worn...correction: the most comfortable SHOES I have ever worn,” one shopper wrote. “They rub nowhere and have a luxuriously soft — yet supportive — footbed. Happy feet, happy back.”
Even shoppers who have back or foot conditions say the sandals met their needs.
Another reviewer wrote: “I suffer from severe neuropathy...this makes shopping for sandals nearly impossible. I needed something that [would] stay secure around my entire foot, without cutting in at the ankle bone. I put these on, and within minutes forgot I was even wearing shoes — it’s like walking barefoot on a cloud.”
Sounds like the Skechers On-the-Go Brilliancy Sandals may just be the go-to shoe this summer.