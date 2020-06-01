Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Sandals with ‘Luxuriously Soft’ Soles Are Crazy Comfy, According to 1,000 Superfans

It’s officially time to ditch those uncomfortable summer shoes and replace them with these Skechers On-the-Go Brilliancy Sandals.

The Skechers sandals are best-sellers on Amazon thanks to over 1,000 shoppers who left them raving five-star reviews. Made with Skechers’ unique “Goga Max” insoles, the sandals are designed for athletic walking. They feature a cushioned footbed for maximum support and comfort, plus soft, adjustable straps. They come in four colors — black, tan, grey, and navy — and are available in both standard and wide sizes.

The sandals normally retail for $50, but you can snag select colors and sizes on sale for up to 30 percent off. Some options also offer a coupon you can clip for extra savings at checkout.

Buy It! Skechers On-the-Go Brilliancy Sandals, from $26.21 with coupon (orig. $50); amazon.com

Customers say the Skechers sandals are “practical,” have the fit and feel of a “really comfy tennis shoe,” and are perfect for taking long walks because of their “squishy” soles.

“These sandals are hands down the most comfortable sandals I have ever worn...correction: the most comfortable SHOES I have ever worn,” one shopper wrote. “They rub nowhere and have a luxuriously soft — yet supportive — footbed. Happy feet, happy back.”

Even shoppers who have back or foot conditions say the sandals met their needs.

Another reviewer wrote: “I suffer from severe neuropathy...this makes shopping for sandals nearly impossible. I needed something that [would] stay secure around my entire foot, without cutting in at the ankle bone. I put these on, and within minutes forgot I was even wearing shoes — it’s like walking barefoot on a cloud.”