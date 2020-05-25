These ‘Crazy Comfy’ Memory Foam Flats Are Backed by 3,500 Amazon Shoppers

Warmer weather is finally here, which means you’ve probably pulled your favorite lightweight sneakers and sandals out of the closet. If your collection could use an upgrade, Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about these comfy slip-on shoes.

The Skechers Bobs Plush Peace and Love shoes have been dominating the women’s flats best-sellers chart on Amazon for a while. The canvas flats come in 28 colors (including trendy tie-dye and a cute watermelon print) and range in size from 5 to 12. They feature a memory foam footbed, which is why over 3,500 Amazon shoppers have left them five-star reviews.

The best part? Select colors and sizes are currently on sale for up to 29 percent off.

Customers say they’re great for running errands and note that they’re machine-washable (and will return to normal size) if they get dirty. Even shoppers who suffer from various problems like swelling, flat feet, and plantar fasciitis said the Skechers flats met all their comfort and fit needs.

“Best flats I’ve ever owned, hands down. I had no clue that the entire insole of these were memory foam — [they’re] crazy comfy,” one shopper wrote. “I wore these to work three days in a row. They took no time to break in, they fit perfect right out of the box.”

We’re not sure how long the markdown on the Skechers Bobs Plush Peace and Love shoes will last, so make sure to get your favorites ASAP.