Over 8,500 Amazon Shoppers Love These Memory Foam Slippers That Are ‘Heaven on Earth’ for Painful Feet

Comfortable, warm, and supportive — those are the three magic words you’re looking for when shopping for the perfect pair of slippers. And, those are just the words Amazon shoppers can’t stop mentioning in their reviews for these memory foam slippers.
With over 8,000 five-star ratings, the Skechers Bobs Ice Angel Slippers have landed on Amazon’s extra comfy slippers gift guide this year. The plush slippers come in 18 different color combinations, including black and gray, purple and white, all pink, and even a camo print, and are available in sizes 5 to 11 (with half-sizes and wide options available, too). They feature a faux fur trim, a memory foam footbed, and rubber soles. Shoppers who deal with “serious arthritic issues” and painful feet in general call them the “best slippers on the market,” and rave that they’re so comfortable, you won’t want to take them off.
Even better? They can be worn both indoors and outdoors, so you never have to sacrifice comfort, even when you’re running errands. The Skechers slippers retail between $35 and $45 on Amazon depending on your color and size preferences.
“[These] are heaven on Earth… as soon as I put these on my feet I realised that they were like nothing else I'd ever put on my feet before,” one shopper wrote. “The comfort and relief is instant. They are completely molded to your feet and the feeling of support is amazing… I would recommend these mules to anyone who finds normal shoes, even with insoles, not supportive enough.”
Another customer said she loves them so much, she’s “gushed about them to anyone who will listen.”
“I have worn these to work, to the grocery store, and to the park with my kids,” she wrote. “I don't even want to take them off at bedtime.”
If you’re in the market for a pair of slippers that’ll keep your feet equally cozy and comfy this winter, the Skechers Bobs Ice Angel Slippers are the perfect option. Hopefully your other shoes won’t get too jealous.