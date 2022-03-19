This Nurse-Approved Shirt Has Over 25,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon — and It's on Sale for $13
It's no secret that Amazon offers plenty of affordable and stylish clothing. However, if you shop at the retailer enough, you'll discover some little-known hacks that will become your best-kept secrets. The first rule we've learned from all our time spent perusing the endless pages of Amazon? Forget the labels.
Although categories are helpful if you're looking for something specific, when it comes to shopping for clothing on Amazon, anything goes. Women have been turning to the men's section for cozy basics like hoodies and T-shirts for years, and now, people who don't work in the healthcare industry are ignoring the "scrubs" label on this comfortable shirt and snagging it for themselves.
This basic long-sleeve T-shirt has more than 25,000 perfect ratings and plenty of positive reviews, with shoppers gushing over its high-quality feel and appearance. Nurses — who spend long hours in their clothes — give this top their seal of approval, calling it "breathable," "smooth," and "so comfortable" to wear under their scrubs. Plus, they're also sporting the shirt solo while off-duty. One nurse says she even wears it "with a pair of skinny jeans."
But healthcare workers aren't the only ones loving this shirt: Chefs who spend "10+ hours in uniform" say it "checks all the boxes," too. Shopping in the scrubs section of Amazon is a sneaky way to find affordable, comfy basics like this long-sleeve tee that can be worn for a wide variety of activities like hiking, skiing, or simply running errands around town.
It comes in a whopping 35 colors, offering bright shades like hot pink and purple and neutrals like gray and white, with prices ranging from $6 to $16. Regardless of your color choice, if you snag this shirt, you'll be scooping up a high-quality and comfortable staple for less than $20 — so you might want to grab a few shades.
Shop the T-shirt with high ratings from nurses and chefs in three more colors — which are all on sale for just $13 — below.
