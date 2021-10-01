Nurses and Sports Fans Both Love This $12 Best-Selling Long Sleeve T-Shirt Because It's So Comfortable
Whether it's face masks or supportive shoes worthy of a long shift, the insight from healthcare workers has become something like a north star for comfortable finds. And thanks to the five-star reviews left by nurses, there's now a new staple on our radar.
As the overall best-seller in Amazon's category of medical uniforms and scrubs, the Sivvan Comfort Long Sleeve Underscrub T-Shirt is a standout favorite among nurses and people in the healthcare field. With more than 21,000 perfect ratings, the shirt is ideal for layering under scrubs and shoppers say it's "very breathable and comfortable."
But the best-seller also has a more unexpected use — and sports fans are loving it. "I bought this to go under my football jersey," one shopper said. "The fabric is stretchy, the color is vibrant, [and] it is not thick, which makes it perfect to go under another shirt and you won't get too hot!"
Because the T-shirt is made from a jersey knit cotton blend with the added stretch of polyester, it's breathable enough to layer while still feeling like a "second skin." Plus, the pull on style has a double stitched crew neckline that's designed without a tag so there's no irritating itchiness throughout the day or a need to cut it off yourself.
"This is my favorite underscrub shirt," one reviewer said. "I now have 5 in different colors. It's stretchy, which is important to me so that when I push the sleeves up and pull them back down, they don't look all wrinkly and stretched out! It's so soft and comfortable, too." They added: "Don't hesitate to buy!"
Considering the popular shirt comes in 35 colors, there's sure to be one to match your favorite team's colors or add a pop of fun to your basics. Head to Amazon to snag the nurse-approved staple starting at $12.
