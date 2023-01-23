'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Says Son Gabe Chopped Off Long Hair for Charity — See the Clip!

Gabe Brown made a drastic change when he had his long hair cut into a short new 'do

By
Published on January 23, 2023 12:47 PM
Gabe Brown . Photo: Janelle Brown/Instagram

What a difference a haircut can make!

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown's 22-year-old son Gabe is nearly unrecognizable now that his long hair has been chopped off.

In a clip posted on Janelle's Instagram on Sunday, Gabe's long curly locks are cut off to create a sleek new look as ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man" provides the soundtrack.

Gabe Brown. Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle wrote, "Gabe decided it was time for a haircut. He had enough to donate it to charity. I like his new fresh look 😍."

The appearance change signifies a fresh start for one of the six kids Janelle shares with ex Kody Brown.

News of Janelle and Kody's separation was first revealed last month on the TLC series. Hints at their eventual split have been evident throughout season 17. In a November episode, Kody revealed the pair's marriage became strained after Janelle chose to move into an RV, though she has since moved into an apartment that he felt didn't have "enough space" for him.

Janelle discussed the split in more detail on the Sister Wives: One on One special, stressing that the breakup was a positive thing for her. "Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy," she told host Sukanya Krishnan.

Gabe Brown. Janelle Brown/Instagram

As to why the separation happened? "I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore," she said.

Janelle admitted that "it could be there" to reconcile with Kody, but that it "would require so much change on both of our parts that I don't know."

Janelle entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993, becoming his second wife after first wife Meri Brown. In addition to Gabe, the former pair share children Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, and Savanah, 18.

