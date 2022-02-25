"Your value isn't determined by the depth of your pocket, but the beauty of your spirit and the freedom in your smile," the superstar musician shares as part of L'Oréal Paris' latest campaign

H.E.R. Shares Empowering Message for L'Oréal Paris' Lessons of Worth Campaign: 'You Define Your Success'

H.E.R. is giving an inspiring testimonial about the importance of female empowerment as part of L'Oréal Paris' "Lessons of Worth" campaign.

In honor of International Boost Self-Esteem month, the singer, 24, reminds fans to follow their intuition and quiet the outside noise in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the advertisement.

"Don't listen to the voices in your head when your heart is speaking. Don't buy the dreams of perfection they try to sell you. remember, you are the truth," she professes in the video clip above. "Say 'I'm worth it.' I am the ultimate leader of my story."

"Your intuition is stronger than the opinions the world crowds around you with. You define your success. I'm worth it," she adds. "Your value isn't determined by the depth of your pocket, but the beauty of your spirit and the freedom in your smile. You define happiness."

H.E.R. in the L’Oreal “Lessons of Worth” campaign Credit: courtesy of L’Oreal

H.E.R. looks directly into the camera throughout the video and wants people to remember to be "vulnerable" and "unapologetically" themselves.

"You wouldn't know strength if you didn't know weakness. Your past is not telling of your future," she said. "Let it push you onward. You've made it this far just living your truth. Own it. I'm worth it."

The Grammy winner — who become a L'Oréal Paris spokesperson in January — joins Viola Davis, Kate Winslet, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello and other brand ambassadors in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the company's "I'm Worth It" campaign.

In a rapid fire Q&A with the brand, the musician reveals she feels the most "worth it," when "I'm doing the things that I love ... and when I'm surrounded by the people that love me and embrace me for who I am."

She adds that her three must-haves are glasses, her guitar and L'Oréal Paris True Match foundation and says her advice to her younger self is simple: "Really trust the process and have fun."

Each star takes a personal look at women's empowerment and self-worth in videos being released on L'Oréal Paris' social media accounts, according to the company's press release.

"On the occasion of international boost self-esteem month, we wanted to create a spirit of sisterhood and unite our global family of inspirational spokespeople to convey strong messages on self-worth to all women," said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L'Oréal Paris Global Brand President, said in a press release.

She added, "Our spokespeople share how they have gained strength, courage and confidence through their personal experiences, and provide inspiring and uplifting stories that women can relate to."

H.E.R. realized the importance of empowering women when joining the iconic beauty brand as an ambassador earlier this year.