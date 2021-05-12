This Influencer Teamed Up with a Celeb-Loved Brand to Create the Trendiest Athleisure Collection on Amazon
Have you been dreaming of an athleisure line that includes all of your favorite TikTok and spring trends rolled into one? Well, it officially exists.
Influencer Julie Sariñana, better known as Sincerely Jules, teamed up with celeb-loved activewear brand Bandier to create what she calls the “ultimate spring athleisure collection.” Available on Amazon, the Sincerely Jules for Bandier line appears to be the perfect compilation of everything that’s trending right now — we’re talking ruffles, floral and gingham prints, oversized sweatshirts, tie-dye and pastel hues, cross-waist leggings, and biker shorts.
“It was inspired by California’s wanderlust, golden hues, [and] laidback lifestyle which I love so much,” Sariñana shared on Instagram.
While the collection just launched, it’s already selling out on Amazon. Certain designs are out of stock, and select sizes in some of the more popular items are starting to disappear. The Juniper Crewneck Sweatshirt has even become a best-seller overnight — it’s currently the number one new release in women’s sweatshirts. And we have a feeling that The Rue Crossover Leggings won’t be around long, especially in this gingham design that has a floral cross-waist.
Buy It! Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Juniper Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $78; amazon.com
Buy It! Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue Crossover Leggings, $78; amazon.com
A majority of the collection is made from 87 to 100 percent cotton and comes in plus-sizes up to 3XL. Sariñana even curated her favorites from the collection, which includes this cottagecore-esque windbreaker and running shorts matching set. The nylon pieces have a patchwork-like design with floral prints and ruffles.
Buy It! Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Wilder Nylon Jacket, $88; amazon.com
Buy It! Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Wilder Nylon Running Short, $58; amazon.com
As for the pieces that are no longer available, there is a chance you’ll still find them on Bandier’s website, which does carry a few exclusive value bundles, prints, and pieces like skirts you won’t find on Amazon.
Buy It! Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Rue Kit, $123 (orig. $136); bandier.com
Buy It! Bandier x Sincerely Jules The Willow and Laurel Kit, $114 (orig. $126); bandier.com
If you’re eyeing anything from the Bandier x Sincerely Jules collection, we recommend buying it as soon as possible — your favorite pieces are likely to sell out.
