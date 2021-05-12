This Influencer Teamed Up with a Celeb-Loved Brand to Create the Trendiest Athleisure Collection on Amazon

While the collection just launched, it’s already selling out on Amazon. Certain designs are out of stock, and select sizes in some of the more popular items are starting to disappear. The Juniper Crewneck Sweatshirt has even become a best-seller overnight — it’s currently the number one new release in women’s sweatshirts. And we have a feeling that The Rue Crossover Leggings won’t be around long, especially in this gingham design that has a floral cross-waist.