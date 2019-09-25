Amazon Shoppers Love This Super Cute Crossbody Bag That Comes in 24 Styles — and It’s Under $20

Image zoom Amazon

Everybody needs a small crossbody bag — from storing your phone and keys to wallet and other essentials, it’s the perfect style to just grab and go. While this sleek bag still reigns supreme as the best-selling crossbody on Amazon, there are tons of popular options to choose from, including this adorable handbag that’s slowly climbing the retail giant’s charts.

The SiMYEER Small Crossbody Bag comes in tons of cute colors and styles — 24, to be exact. One of the more popular designs of the oval-shaped purse includes a small golden bee decoration that features a pearl. You can grab the bag in several colors including light gray, pink, creamy beige, bright red, and even two tones like black and white. Other notable features? There are three separate compartments with multiple zippers, an adjustable crossbody strap, a handle, and a headphone hole in the back. Hundreds of shoppers say the stylish bag is super soft, cute, and fits all the essentials inside.

Buy It! SiMYEER Small Crossbody Bag, $14.98–$16.98; amazon.com

“This bag is adorable and everybody loves it. It’s great for a quick trip to the store. Holds my wallet, my change purse, my iPhone XR, my check book, my keys, my meds, my inhaler, etc!” one shopper wrote. “It’s amazing. I’ve already ordered one in another color. Probably will buy even more colors for next summer. Take a chance on this bag, you won’t regret it.”

While some shoppers say it’s a little smaller than expected, it’s still roomy enough for the basics, and works fine for anyone “who just packs the necessities and wants a small bag they can put on and forget about.”

Another customer wrote, “Loved this bag right out of the box! The feel and look of it are fantastic, it is a great size, and it is so stinking cute! I love the three zippered sections. My 6.5″x3.5″ Pixel XL phone goes in one section (with room to spare!). My wallet and change pouch and eyeglass case fit easily into the middle section, and the third section fits my keys, lotion, chapstick, and a variety of other little accessory items (again, with room to spare!).”

Since the bag has been gaining popularity on the retail giant this past month, some styles are already low in stock or temporarily unavailable, but you can still add them to your cart — just expect a later shipping date. If you have your eye on a certain style, though, you’ll want to grab them while you still can! Below, shop some of our favorite styles of the SiMYEER Small Crossbody Bag, and check out more crossbody bags on Amazon here.

