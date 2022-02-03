The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star playfully begged for his mother's forgiveness while showing off his edgy, '90s-inspired look on Instagram

Simu Liu Unveils New Blond Hair in Shirtless Selfie: 'Sorry Ma, Please Don't Kill Me'

Check out Simu Liu's new do!

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, 32, debuted bleach blond tresses in a shirtless selfie he shared to his Instagram page on Wednesday.

In the photo, Liu throws up a "peace" sign with his left hand as beams of sunlight stream in from his right, highlighting his newly colored hair.

The actor playfully begged for his mother's forgiveness in the caption, writing: "sorry ma pls don't kill me."

Liu gave his followers a sneak peek at his transformation on his Instagram Story with a photo of his head wrapped in plastic as his new hair color set in.

"Sorry Mom," he wrote again, atop the image.

Several of Liu's celebrity friends shared their thoughts about his new look in the comment section, including actress Olivia Munn, who quipped "The 90s really are back."

Comedian Mindy Kaling asked, "why are you so handsome" before jokingly adding that Liu is "not likable" as a result.

Liu's fellow Shang Chi star Fala Chen also poked fun at the actor's hair, writing, "I'm disappointed son."

The Flash star Victoria Park appeared to agree with Chen. "NOOOO SIMUUU," she exclaimed in the comments.

Liu broke barriers as Marvel's first East Asian superhero — and quickly became one to watch both on and off screen.

In PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive issue, Liu recreated a favorite photo from his childhood featuring a duckling the actor "hatched" with his dad at 10 years old. For the SMA shoot, the heartthrob enlisted a model duck name Fred to recreate the perfect shot.

Liu told people at the time that he hopes his career trajectory helps others feel less alone.