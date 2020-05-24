Target Shoppers Say This $20 Bra Is So Comfortable, You’ll Forget You’re Wearing It

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding a bra that fits properly is hard enough, but finding one that’s also stylish, supportive, comfortable, and affordable can seem downright impossible. But according to Target customers, such a bra does exist. Hundreds of shoppers say the Simply Perfect by Warner’s Super Soft Wire-Free Bra meets all the above criteria and then some.

Along with lightly contoured cups that provide lift and full coverage, the wireless bra also features front adjustable straps so you can easily find a comfortable fit. Customers say that the bra’s stretchy polyester material is not only incredibly soft on their skin, but also helps create a smooth layering base for clothing.

Shoppers love that the bra’s sturdy straps stay in place throughout the day, but their favorite part seems to be the fact that the bra is so comfortable, they don’t rush to take it off the second they get home.

Buy It! Simply Perfect by Warner’s Super Soft Wire-Free Bra, $19.99; target.com

“AMAZING! I can’t even feel that I’m wearing it,” wrote one customer. “So soft, so comfy. I’ve bought more in different colors and even bought them as gifts for my mother and mother-in-law.”

“I love this bra. I bought one in the store, liked it so much I ordered another online,” said another. “It provides plenty of uplift and has no irritating underwire. It really IS soft. Looks great under shirts too. My husband actually noticed and complimented me! The price is great too.”

The bra ranges in band sizes from 34 to 40 and cup sizes from A to D, and it comes in four different colors. Perhaps best of all? The beloved bra is actually affordable and can be yours for just $20 — so you can stock up your lingerie drawer without breaking the bank.

