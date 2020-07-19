Amazon Shoppers Love This $16 Sun Visor That Can Be Rolled Up for Easy Storage

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Summer hats are the perfect balance of fashion and function. Not only do they protect your face from the sun’s harmful UV rays, but they also add a glamorous touch. The only downfall is that some overheat (or just sweat a lot) when wearing them. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a solution to this problem with the Simplicity Wide Brim Sun Visor.

The cute accessory offers the same sun protection for your face as a straw hat does, but it features a large opening at the top, which provides continuous airflow. It also allows you to keep your hair off your neck by looping a ponytail or bun through the top.

The summer essential is designed to roll up, making it super easy to pack in any beach bag. Plus, it has an adjustable hook and loop strap that’s hidden by a pretty bow, so you can customize the visor to fit your head perfectly. Shoppers also love that it is incredibly versatile and will look good with just about everything in your warm-weather wardrobe.

Buy It! Simplicity Wide Brim Sun Visor, $15.99; amazon.com

One customer loves it so much they called it “the best beach hat ever,” while another wrote, “Love the brim (it gives you really great protection all over the face and neck) and style (it doesn’t look too big either). The neutral colors go with everything, it rolls up so small it makes it easy to put in a purse and best of all it doesn’t give me hat hair!”

“I’ve worn it hiking, at the beach, on my runs, gardening, and anytime I was out in the sun for long periods of time. I can’t tell you how many compliments I get on it,” said another shopper, adding: “This hat seriously saved me from the harsh sun all summer while still looking stylish. This will forever be a staple in my wardrobe.”

Perhaps the best part? This top-rated visor is only $16, so you can pick up a few — there are 14 different colors to choose from, and you’re definitely going to want multiples of this one-size-fits-all accessory this summer.

Buy It! Simplicity Wide Brim Sun Visor, $15.99; amazon.com