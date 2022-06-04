Even Shoppers Who Don't Like Hats Say This Best-Selling Sun Visor Is 'Perfect,' and It's on Sale
Beach season is quickly approaching, so you're going to need some protection to help shield your skin, specifically your face, from harsh UV rays. Why not choose something that's stylish, has Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF), is easy to travel with, and is currently on sale for more than half-off?
The Simplicity Women's UPF 50+ Roll-Up Straw Sun Visor is marked down to just $17 right now. Amazon's best-selling women's visor is essentially a wide-brim hat made of lightweight straw material and works to cool you down as it shields your face and neck from UV rays with an additional UPF 50+ layer for extra protection.
The sun visor has a moisture-wicking sweatband that absorbs perspiration and an adjustable strap, so the versatile pick is a great choice to wear whether you're hitting the beach, gardening, or lounging poolside with friends.
The visor is available in 14 colors, including beige, navy, and even purple, and has a bow on the back for a flirty design touch. Another bonus? A visor allows you to play around with different hairstyles: If your hair is down and you get too hot, you can easily toss it up into a ponytail or bun without having to remove the visor.
The sun hat is ideal for travel, according to shoppers, as it folds right up easily. Just secure the elastic strap around the brim to pack it in your carry-on or beach bag. As one five-star reviewer shared, "It did not crease or wrinkle during shipping, and I was able to roll it up in my suitcase with no issues."
Another shopper described themselves as "not a hat person," yet couldn't help but praise the visor, saying it's "flattering" and "compact." They added, "It's very moldable and bendable to make it whatever shape you need for sun protection or whatever shape you want for the right look… I might have to order some more colors because I love it so much!"
Plus, the visor really does protect your skin against the sun's rays, per an additional reviewer, who called it "perfect for beach getaways" and noted that they didn't get "any color" on their face when wearing the visor.
Right now, you can get the best-selling Simplicity women's sun visor for just $17. Snap it up now for stress-free sun protection at a serious sale price.
Buy It! Simplicity Women's UPF 50+ Roll-Up Straw Sun Visor, $16.14 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
