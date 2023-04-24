Simone Biles Reveals She'll Wear 4 Different Dresses for Upcoming Destination Wedding to Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles said yes to four dresses!

On her Instagram Story over the weekend, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that she will wear four gowns at her upcoming destination wedding, which is set to take place outside the country in "a couple of weeks."

"Kind of dramatic but you only have a wedding once," Biles, 26, wrote after a fan asked in a Q&A, "How many dresses are we gonna see?"

However, the bride and groom — NFL star Jonathan Owens, 27 — have already had one ceremony.

On Saturday, the couple shared on social media that they had made their union official at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas.

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," Biles captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the Houston Texans player on Instagram.

On his Instagram page, Owens offered a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do."

"My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."

RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

And while Biles wore a gorgeous tiered white gown by Selfie Leslie and Owens sported a tan suit, the overall aesthetic was less elaborate than what is planned for their future wedding date.

"Everything was ordered this week … dress, wedding bands, shoes bouquet," the gymnast said regarding their rings and her shoes, which came from Amazon. "Not quite as prepared for courthouse ceremony as I am for the big wedding."

As for that affair, most of the details have been already shored up, she said.

The event will feature a champagne, gold and white color scheme, and will include eight bridesmaids, seven groomsmen and about 140 people in attendance, Biles detailed.

"We went so over budget that we decided there is no longer a budget," she shared about the two separate weddings.

And in another Story, she added: "We are so lucky & blessed."