Simone Biles Wears White Bikini and Chanel Bucket Hat on Fabulous Girls Trip 

The Olympic gymnast showed off plenty of summer style inspiration as she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her tropical girls trip

Simon Biles is in full vacation mode.

Between launching her first activewear collection and planning her dream wedding, the Olympic gold medalist is finally fitting some R&R into her busy schedule.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday morning, Biles gave fans a glimpse of her sunny vacay style with a beachy Instagram outfit photo. Posing poolside, she wore a pair of light wash denim cut-off shorts paired with a white bikini top and accessorized with a denim Chanel bucket hat. "if you need me I'll be at the pool ✌🏾" she wrote as the caption.

She also posted a few of her vacation fits on her Instagram stories. In one story, she wore a sleeveless coral bodycon dress complete with a mock neck, simple jewelry and strappy sandals.

Simone Biles Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

In another, she sported a white-and-turquoise floral pant set designed with mosaic tropical pattern perfect for her breezy night out.

Alongside her outfit updates, she gave us a glimpse inside her dreamy trip, which includes beautiful accommodations, swaying palm trees and a full spread of delicious food.

Simone Biles Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The decorated gymnast is no stranger to fashion, especially when it comes to designing her own line.

Earlier this month she released Athleta Girl, her first collection of limited-edition activewear for girls ages between 6-12.

"I feel like [Athleta and I] both have this same intent to make change and to kind of inspire the younger generation and the girls, and that's why I partnered with them," Biles told PEOPLE of the inspiration behind the collaboration with the brand. "But I've been a longtime fan before that, so it was really exciting for me to have some of the things that we believe in align."

The collection, which features tops, bottoms, outwear and accessories comes in an array of spring and summer colors (her favorite being the dandelion yellow) as well as "little love notes" that are meant to inspire confidence within wearers.

Simone Biles Athleta Credit: Athleta

"I think [the messages] should be a daily reminder so if [wearers] ever feel down or are feeling like they can't do something, they just look in whatever piece of clothing they're wearing and they find that love note," she said of the affirmations integrated into the collection.

Simone Biles Athleta Credit: Athleta

Biles has also been busy planning her dream wedding with football player Jonathan Owens.

"Right now, wedding planning is going pretty good," Biles told PEOPLE exclusively on bringing her visions to life. "I feel like I've only become stressed out within the last week, trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that's a really big decision."

But if there's one thing she's checked off on her bridal to-do list it's the wedding dress (she's already picked two), which she told PEOPLE was been the "easiest" part.

Simone Biles engaged Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Medron Photography

The two athletes started dating in 2020 after Biles, 25, slid into Owens', 26, DMs. One year later, the couple got engaged in Houston, Texas, which they announced on Instagram with a series of romantic photos.

Biles posted a series of photos of Owens proposing under golden hour, captioning the post "THE EASIEST YES. I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."