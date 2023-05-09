Simone Biles Wore 4 Different Bridal Gowns for Her Wedding Weekend with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles wasn't content with just one wedding dress, so she opted for four during her destination wedding to husband Jonathan Owens.

The Olympic gymnast, 26, wed the football player for a second time in Cabo San Lucas last weekend.

Biles kicked off her wedding celebrations in at her rehearsal in a Galia Lahav JILL mini. The flirty mini dress had spaghetti straps, an asymmetrical hemline and beaded fringe, which made it the perfect dress for dancing.

Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography

For her wedding ceremony on May 6, she wore a custom Galia Lahav GIMAYA dress that she added a slit to. She told Vogue that she wanted to appear taller, and the slit was the perfect way to do that.

For her reception, Biles changed into yet another Galia Lahav dress, this one a custom MAYA. The body-hugging dress featured sheer panels to bring a little more sexiness to her evening.

She wrapped up her night with a party dress fit for dancing. She wore a custom Galia Lahav G-502 that was covered in sparkles and caught the light with every move.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography

The four-dress rotation was no surprise for Biles' fans and followers, given that she revealed the big news on Instagram a couple of weeks ago during a Q&A. At the time, someone asked how many dresses she planned to wear for her big day, and she dropped the "dramatic" news that she picked up four of them.

Last month, Biles and Owens legally married at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, ahead of their destination wedding.

For their first special day, Biles wore a gorgeous white gown by Selfie Leslie, while Owens sported a tan suit.

RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Biles' dress — which only cost $119 — was a simple and elegant tiered, floor-length white gown that also featured a plunging neckline and crisscross back detail.

The new bride previously shared in her Instagram Q&A that she wore shoes from Amazon for the courthouse ceremony, though she said they were "not comfy at all," so she changed into a pair from Pretty Little Thing for the rooftop photo shoot that followed the exchanging of vows.

RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles on Fiancé Jonathan Owens: 'He's One of My Biggest Supporters'

Biles and Owens' destination nuptials featured Champagne, gold and white décor, as well as stunning florals, which Biles admitted came at a steep price.

When one fan asked, "What was the most expensive thing for your wedding?" she answered: "Florals. Who knew flowers were so expensive."

The couple's wedding party included eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, and the couple exchanged handwritten vows.