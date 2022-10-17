Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'

After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

Published on October 17, 2022 09:23 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj1Ms5buTvz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link simonebiles Verified on bride duty 👰🏾‍♀️ 3h
Photo: Simone Biles/Instagram

Simone Biles is ready to say "I do."

The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens.

"On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she wore a white fuzzy minidress. Owens, 27, left a sweet comment on the post: "I can't wait."

Ever since they announced their engagement in February, the couple has been documenting their journey to the altar.

The couple first made their relationship public in August 2020, posting photos of the two of them to social media. According to Biles, they officially met via the dating app Raya that March after having a close encounter at a Texans game in 2019.

"He would say I slid into his DMs," the gymnast told the Wall Street Journal. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

After making their relationship Instagram official, the Olympic gymnast and Houston Texans player spent the 2020 holiday season together, posting PDA-filled photos on Instagram in November, and spending their first Christmas together in December.

The two continue to be inseparable since their engagement - from spending Easter together to going on vacation.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Carmen Mandato/Getty

Biles' most recent post comes after she told fans during an AMA session that she actually chose two dresses. "The first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked," she wrote. "The second one was about 8 in I'm guessing."

She previously shared with fans the search for her wedding dress in a March 2022 post. She held a framed sign that read, "I said yes to the dress at Galia Lahav LA" in the photo.

On Lahav's Instagram, the athlete was seen in several wedding gowns that were "not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek" from her fitting.

"Right now, wedding planning is going pretty good," Biles told PEOPLE exclusively in April 2022.

"I feel like I've only become stressed out within the last week," she added. "Trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that's a really big decision."

While Biles has not updated fans on her wedding date, she shared with PEOPLE that her wedding is "definitely going to be next year."

