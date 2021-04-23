Simone Biles Teams with Athleta on Activewear Line to Inspire Girls to Reach Their Potential

The decorated gymnast wants to inspire a new generation of young female athletes with her Athleta partnership

Simone Biles is making it her mission to inspire young women through her new, meaningful partnership with the activewear brand, Athleta.

The Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, 24, and the apparel company's Athleta Girl team are joining forces to develop a signature collection of products (which will drop in multiple capsules!) designed for young athletes.

"Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same," Biles said in a press release.

"The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful. I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women's individual and collective strength and, together I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond," the decorated gymnast added.

athleta campaign Credit: courtesy athleta

Although a launch date for Biles' active and athleisure apparel line with Athleta has yet to be revealed, aspiring athletes of all levels can look forward to a thoughtful, curated line.

"Simone embodies our brand through her advocacy, mentorship and work in the community," said Athleta's chief product officer Jana Henning. "Our team is looking forward to working collaboratively with her to bring the same elements of confidence, strength, and grace she demonstrates on and off the mat into future collections for girls."

In addition to designing a clothing capsule, Biles plans to work with Athleta to facilitate conversations with the community to inspire and uplift young women looking to reach their potential.

As an athlete in the spotlight, female empowerment has always been an imperative focus for Biles. "A big focus for me right now is inspiring the next generation of female athletes to dominate in sports like just men, which we honestly proved at the Olympics when women overall picked up more medals than men," Biles told PEOPLE. "Because once you are in the spotlight you need to use that momentum."