The Olympic gold medalist, 24, revealed she actually got two dresses at Galia Lahav bridal shop in Los Angeles over the weekend

Simone Biles Says 'Yes to the Dress(es)' in Preparation for Her Wedding to Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles looked thrilled to be saying "yes to the dress" — two, in fact!

The star gymnast, 24, posed in a casual ensemble at Galia Lahav bridal shop in Los Angeles on Saturday, holding a framed sign that read, "I said yes to the dress at Galia Lahav LA." Biles is engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

In her Instagram post, Biles was seen in front of a leafy wall with white neon lights spelling out the shop name in one picture; in the second snap, she posed in front of white angel wings and two dresses on their hangers.

"Said yes to the dress(es) 🤍💍🕊," she captioned the post.

On Lahav's Instagram, the athlete was seen in several wedding gowns that were "not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek" from her fitting.

On her Instagram Story, Biles told one follower during an AMA session that she actually chose two dresses.

"The first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked," she wrote. "The second one was about 8 in im guessing."

Also during the AMA session, Biles said her wedding would take place next year, and floated out Bora Bora as a potential honeymoon destination.

She also told a follower that she "just knew" she was going to marry fiancé Owens, 26, the day after she met him.

"So fun fact, the day after I met Jonathan, I told my bestfriend [sic] Rachael that I was going to marry him… I just knew."

The wedding details come just weeks after Biles and Owens announced their engagement, with sweet photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

The gold medalist and the NFL star confirmed the news on Feb. 15, with Biles posting a series of photos of Owens proposing in a gazebo in Houston, Texas, while wearing a black mini dress with him in a gray suit.

She also shared a video of her sparkly oval-cut diamond ring at the end of the gallery, featuring a diamond-encrusted band.