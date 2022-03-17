Simone Biles Rocks Sexy Swimsuits While Vacationing with Fiancé Jonathan Owens: 'Feelin Good'

The athlete shared multiple vacation looks on Instagram while celebrating her birthday with Owens in Turks and Caicos

Simone Biles: Olympic gold medalist, New York Times bestselling author, fiancée and bona fide bikini babe!

The decorated gymnast, 25, showed off her collection of sexy swimsuits on Instagram while vacationing with partner Jonathan Owens in Turks and Caicos this week, posting a plethora of photos of herself and her fiancé in their finest vacation looks to the social media platform.

"Feelin good, livin better," she captioned a sultry snap of herself and Owens sharing a steamy kiss in front of the water, in which she donned what appears to be a cheeky Burberry one-piece swimsuit and a white bucket hat.

Biles seemingly got into the St. Patrick's Day spirit a day early while soaking in the sights of paradise. She donned an all-lime green look on Wednesday, wearing a high-cut bikini with a ruched top and a matching bucket hat.

On Thursday, the Courage to Soar author posted yet another sexy vacation look, sporting a peach one-piece suit and a white bucket hat while posing on the sand in front of the pristine ocean water, captioning the photos, "Livin a bikini kind of life."

Earlier this week, Owens penned a sweet tribute to Biles on Instagram in honor of her 25th birthday, writing, "Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!! What's a better place to bring it in than paradise 🤪🍾 Looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it's obvious we were made for each other ❤️."

Added Owens, "Here's to your best birthday yet, and we just getting started!!!! More surprises to come 👀😘 I love you more than you would ever know baby ❤️❤️ #twentyfiiiiine 🥵."

Owens and Biles, who first confirmed their relationship in August 2020, announced their engagement the day after Valentine's Day.

Owens proposed in a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with Biles wearing a black mini dress and the football player in a gray suit. She also shared a video of her sparkly ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.