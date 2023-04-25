Simone Biles Proves She's Unbothered About Haters Commenting on Her Wedding-Day Hairstyle: 'IDC'

Some social media users were quick to comment on the bride’s edges — and she was just as quick to shut them down

Michelle Lee
Published on April 25, 2023 02:25 PM
Photo: RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Simone Biles is not letting anyone dim her just-married glow.

The medal-winning Olympic gymnast, 26, and NFL safety Jonathan Owens, 27, officially tied the knot on Saturday during a quaint courthouse ceremony in Houston.

Biles reveled in the joyous moment on social media alongside her fans, sharing photos of the couple's intimate nuptials. But, she was met with criticism from internet trolls, who took it upon themselves to comment on her wedding-day hairstyle.

For the occasion, Biles styled her hair into a high ponytail with waves, and haters called out the appearance of her edges, or the hair on her forehead.

Simone Biles Is Married! The Olympic Gymnast Weds Jonathan Owens in TK Ceremony. Credit: Rachel Taylor
RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Twitter users rallied behind Biles, one writing, "There is no way there should be this much discourse around THEE SIMONE BILES natural hair being worn at her wedding."

Then, the bride herself entered the chat.

In response to another user defending her updo — "Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we've ever seen and y'all worried about her hair…..?!" they wrote — the athlete reassured them that she remains unbothered.

"I think they also forget I live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics but they can keep complaining idc idc idc," replied Biles.

Biles still looked glamorous as ever, although, she did admit that she wasn't as nearly prepared for the local celebration as much as she is for her destination wedding, which will see the athlete in four gowns.

In an Instagram Story posted over the weekend, Biles revealed that her tiered halter-neck gown, as well as her shoes, bouquet and wedding band, were bought off of Amazon the week of.

"Not quite prepared for courthouse ceremony as I am for the big wedding," she wrote.

Turns out, Biles' confection from online boutique Selfie Leslie retails for $119 (a steal!). Though, she said her Amazon shoes were "not comfy at all" and she had to switch them out for another pair.

Simone Biles Is Married! The Olympic Gymnast Weds Jonathan Owens in TK Ceremony. Credit: Rachel Taylor
RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Biles also revealed that her and Owens' courthouse "I dos" were planned out of necessity, writing, "We had to get married 'legally' in the U.S. — since our wedding will be a destination wedding. We will be having a wedding in a couple of weeks 🤍."

The newlyweds met on dating app Raya in March 2020 and two years later, Owens proposed to Biles in February 2022 with an oval-shaped diamond set on a diamond pave band designed by ZoFrost.

