The 7 Beauty Products Simone Biles Can't Live Without
The decorated Olympic gymnast reveals what's on her vanity, from her "go-to" moisturizer to one of the "standout" eye shadows she swipes on before she competes
Simone Biles' Beauty Philosophy
Simone Biles has always had a "low-maintenance" approach to beauty, but while sheltering in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the 24-year-old gymnast has put more importance on self-care. "This past year has really been about taking a pause and trying to focus on all the good things in life. I've slowed down a bit and been able to take more time for overall wellness," she tells PEOPLE. While she looks forward to the days of rocking "bold colors or shimmery eyeshadow" while competing again (fun fact: she does her own makeup!), right now it's all about skin care. "I love it, I find it so relaxing." Ahead: Biles' beauty essentials.
Face Cream
"This new cream has become one of my go-to's lately, especially when I am tired and feel like my skin needs a boost. It's like an re-charge for my skin: it makes it feel smooth, glowy and bouncy."
Buy It! SK-II SkinPower Cream, $235; sk-ii.com
Eye Shadow
"I am kind of known for my stand-out eyeshadows in competitions. I love a smokey, glittery eye look – and Fenty eye shadows have such a great range of shades for all skin-tones."
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows in 6 – Smoky, $25; sephora.com
Nail Polish
"When I am not competing, I love getting my nails done – and usually get gels with fun nail art or something glittery. My favorite salon has the best colors and I am always up to try something new."
Buy It! OPI Nail Lacquer in "Tinsel, Tinsel 'Lil Star," $10.50; opi.com
Facial Essence
"This Pitera essence is seriously like a miracle water for my skin: it hydrates, moisturizes, evens out my skin tone and leaves my skin glowing. I love that it’s super powerful, yet really lightweight. When I heard the legendary story – that it was discovered in a Sake brewery in Japan where all the elderly brewers had soft hands with no wrinkles – I knew I needed to try it, and now I love it."
Buy It! SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, $99; sk-ii.com
Jade Roller
"I recently started using this jade roller. It’s really relaxing – like a mini facial that I can do at home."
Buy It! Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $20; sephora.com
Lip Balm
"This is such a classic. My mom introduced it to me and I’ve been using it for years."
Buy It! Carmex Medicated Lip Balm Jars, $6 (for 3); amazon.com
Hair Care
"I have someone who does my hair in Houston. She makes her own products which is really fun! I always use those."