The 7 Beauty Products Simone Biles Can't Live Without

Simone Biles has always had a "low-maintenance" approach to beauty, but while sheltering in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the 24-year-old gymnast has put more importance on self-care. "This past year has really been about taking a pause and trying to focus on all the good things in life. I've slowed down a bit and been able to take more time for overall wellness," she tells PEOPLE. While she looks forward to the days of rocking "bold colors or shimmery eyeshadow" while competing again (fun fact: she does her own makeup!), right now it's all about skin care. "I love it, I find it so relaxing." Ahead: Biles' beauty essentials.