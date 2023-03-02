Simone Biles Models Jeans Dedicated to Fiancé Jonathan Owens on Bachelorette Trip: 'Soon to be 'Mrs.' 

Simone Biles is partying it up bridal style!

While celebrating her "boujee" bachelorette party in Belize, the medal-winning gymnast flaunted her love for her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, in a fashionable way.

In a new Instagram post shared Thursday, Biles, 25, is seen wearing a pair of light-wash jeans with the name "Mrs. Owens" emblazoned across the back pockets. She also wears a white bikini top.

To completely show of the look, Biles leans against a palm tree on the beach with her body turned away from the camera.

A video in the carousel also revealed some of the details on Biles' pants, including the pearl studs trailing down the legs and the white embroidery.

"Soon to be mrs. owens," she teased in the caption while asking her fans to guess the couple's wedding date.

Owens, 27, also piped in on the excitement, commenting, "Counting down the days 🤞🏽❤️."

The jeans weren't the only wedding-inspired clothing item worn by the bride-to-be. Another Instagram post shows Biles wearing a tulle veil with pearl adornments and "Owens" stitched near the hem.

"thanks @alaiabelize for hosting the most epic bachelorette 🤍 we had a TIME!!!!!!! It was truly unbelizeable," Biles captioned an Instagram montage of the celebratory bash.

Biles and Owens announced their engagement via a series of Instagram photos shared last February, two years after they began dating.

The NFL player popped the question under a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with an oval-cut diamond ring featuring a diamond-encrusted band, designed by jeweler ZoFrost.

The athlete duo have been swift in planning their upcoming nuptials.

One month after breaking the news, bridalwear label Galia Lahav revealed that Biles had already picked out her wedding gown. "It's official: She said "YES to the dress(es)!" 🤍 We are over the moon & so honored about gold medalist & mega athlete @simonebiles becoming a GL Bride! ✨ ," the brand shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of Biles during a fitting, though not in her final choice.

In October, the gymnast shared her own update on her bridal wardrobe with an Instagram photo of her posing in a white feathered mini dress.

"I already have my dresses, so that's good, because it takes a while to get into production and stuff like that," she exclusively shared with PEOPLE in April.

Last spring, Biles also revealed that the couple secured a venue and date for their ceremony. Although the latter has yet to be confirmed, the athlete told PEOPLE that it will happen sometime this year. From the looks of the star's post, the occasion seems right around the corner!