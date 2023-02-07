Simone Biles Makes Sweet Nod to Fiancé Jonathan Owens with Her Blingy Necklace and Nails

Love is in the air for Simone Biles and her hubby-to-be.

The Olympic gymnast, 25, got engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens last Valentine's Day and still appears to be on cloud nine, enjoying her bling ahead of their big day later this year.

On Monday, Biles posted a carousel of "lost files" to her Instagram. Among the photos shared included shots of her showing off her engagement ring — one, particularly, with her hand over her fiancé's —and a snap of a diamond necklace displaying her soon-to-be-surname, "Owens."

The self-professed "margarita and mimosa lover" also posted a pic of a fancy glass chessboard with a pup seated at the table and a photo showing a bouquet of yellow flowers.

"He did sooooo good with that ring girl!!" one follower commented. "Soon to be Mrs. Simone Biles-Owens," chimed in another with a heart emoji.

Former USC athlete Victoria Garrick Brown expressed her "love" for the photos, adding, "that chess board is sick too."

Last February, Biles and Owens announced their engagement on Instagram one day after Valentine's Day.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned a gallery of photos, which started with a candid of Owens kneeling down on one knee. She added, "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3"

The Houston Texans player, 27, posted his own set of proposal photos writing, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️," while also giving thanks to ZoFrost.

Following the engagement, the gold medalist appeared on the Today show revealing that the ring was her "most prized possession" and something she always wears. "It definitely beats a gold medal," Biles admitted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. Medron Photography

Biles and Owens are set to marry this year.

"Right now, wedding planning is going pretty good," Biles told PEOPLE exclusively in April. "I feel like I've only become stressed out within the last week, trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that's a really big decision."

In May, she shared with her Instagram followers that the location and date were set for the 2023 ceremony. "One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens," Biles captioned a photo of the two posing on the beach.

Of course, the Athleta Girl designer revealed that she had her ensembles — two gowns from Galia Lahav — checked off her wedding to-do list. "I already have my dresses, so that's good, because it takes a while to get into production and stuff like that," she added to PEOPLE of moving full steam ahead into wedding planning from the get-go.

The athletes initially made their couple debut in August 2020 after Biles shared a photo of the two on Instagram. "It's just us," she captioned the cute gallery, which included two selfies of her and Owens smiling and cuddling.

Their announcement came only a few months after the two met in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was one of the few times in [Simone's] life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything," Owens said on Today when asked how the two started their relationship. "So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I'm so thankful."

As for any other wedding details, Biles told PEOPLE she's "obsessed" with flowers. "I want it throwing up in flowers," she said. "They're so expensive but I'm willing to pay to make my vision come to life."