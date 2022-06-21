Simone Biles Shows Off Stunning Engagement Ring After a Manicure Date with Fiancé Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are all about a manicure!

On Monday, the Olympic gymnast shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story after she and her fiancé had a spa date.

In one snap, Biles, 25, showed off Owens' manicured nails (sans color) and her own freshly polished nails, which were painted in various hues of pink and accented with tiny rhinestones. "Nail date," she captioned the post.

In addition to showing off her summer-ready mani, she also put the spotlight on her stunning engagement ring. In all of the nail snapshots, the ring — an oval-shaped diamond set on a diamond pave band designed by jewelry designer ZoFrost — glistened in the sunlight.

Left: Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram Right: Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

The rock has a special place on Biles' Instagram — and her heart.

In February, during her appearance on the Today revealed that the ring was her "most prized possession" and something she always wears. "It definitely beats a gold medal," Biles admitted.

simone biles

The couple romantically announced their engagement on Instagram in February, one day after Valentine's Day.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned a gallery of photos, which started with a candid of Owens, 26, kneeling down on one knee. She added, "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3"

The Houston Texans player posted his own set of proposal photos writing, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️," while also giving thanks to ZoFrost.

Simone Biles engaged Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Medron Photography

Since then, wedding plans have been on Biles' mind.

"Right now, wedding planning is going pretty good," Biles told PEOPLE exclusively in April. "I feel like I've only become stressed out within the last week, trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that's a really big decision."

In May, she shared with her Instagram followers that the location and date were set for the 2023 ceremony. "One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens," Biles captioned a photo of the two posing on the beach.

Of course, the Athelta Girl designer revealed that she had her ensembles — two gowns from Galia Lahav — checked off her wedding to-do list. "I already have my dresses, so that's good, because it takes a while to get into production and stuff like that," she told PEOPLE.

Simone Biles' new boyfriend Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

The athletes made their couple debut in August 2020 after Biles shared a photo of the two on Instagram. "It's just us," she captioned the cute gallery, which included two selfies of her and Owens smiling and cuddling.

The announcement came only a few months after the two met in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.