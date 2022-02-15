Simone Biles Shares Close-Up of Her Dazzling Engagement Ring from Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, announced their engagement the day after Valentine's Day

Simone Biles just showed off her spectacular new bling.

The Olympic gymnast, 24, got engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens, and celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post Tuesday in which she revealed her stunning engagement ring.

Owens, 26, proposed to Biles with an oval shaped diamond set on a diamond pave band and designed by jewelry designer ZoFrost. Biles flashed her new ring in multiple photos, including a close-up shot that showed the ring on her hand as she clasped Owens'.

In her engagement photos, Biles wore a black minidress and black heeled sandals, while Owens wore a gray suit and black sneakers to get down on one knee.

She also included a video of the ring in her post. The short clip shows the gorgeous sparkler in even more detail as it glistens under a light against a black background.

Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens Credit: Medron Photography

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote in the caption of her post. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3"

Simone Biles engagement ring Credit: Medron Photography (2)

After proposing to Biles, Owens — who plays as a safety with the Houston Texans — also shared the same photos to his Instagram account, where he tagged ZoFrost and thanked him for the ring.

Biles also flaunted her beautiful ring on Instagram stories, showing her excitement as she FaceTimed with friends.

Simone Biles engagement ring Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

"Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️," Owens posted on Instagram. "Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special 🙌🏽 📸: @medronn"

ZoFrost congratulated the couple on Instagram, where he shared the same clip of Biles' ring and wrote, "Congratulations @jowens_3 and @simonebiles !! Thank you for letting me part of your big day!!!"

Biles and Owens took their relationship to the next level after first going public with their romance in August 2020. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary last summer while Biles was competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Biles opened up about her special relationship with her now-fiancé in August, telling PEOPLE at the time that she and Owens have "love and appreciation for each other."