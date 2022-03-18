Simone Biles Wears Glittering Chainmail Dress, Flashes Engagement Ring at 25th Birthday Celebration

While vacationing in Turks and Caicos this week in celebration of her 25 birthday — which was on March 14 — Biles enjoyed a night out
By Robyn Merrett March 18, 2022 04:56 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Simone Biles is shimmering into a new year.

While vacationing in Turks and Caicos this week in celebration of her 25 birthday — which was on March 14 — Biles enjoyed a night out. For the occasion, the Olympian dressed up like the star she is in a glittering chainmail dress. The mini frock featured a halter design and a low neckline.

The look, which Biles finalized with sparkling hoop earrings and a diamond bracelet, perfectly complimented her glistening engagement ring. The olympic athlete styled her hair in box braids.

Biles showed off her look via a slideshow of photos on Instagram, simply captioning the post: "This is 25 💎"

Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

After her night out, Biles continued her birthday festivities on a boat with fiancé Jonathan Owens.

The decorated gymnast posted a cheeky snap from their day on the water, which shows her wearing a Burberry one-piece and a white bucket hat. In the shot, Biles is seen planting a kiss on the NFL star.

Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

RELATED: Simone Biles Rocks Sexy Swimsuits While Vacationing with Fiancé Jonathan Owens: 'Feelin Good'

"Feeling good, livin better," she captioned the post.

She later followed with another swimsuit photo, this time sporting a lime green two-piece and a coordinating cap. "Wear your greens kids," Biles wrote alongside the post.

Biles then shared a shot from the beach that captured her posing in the sand, wearing a high-rise orange one-piece. "Living a bikini kind of life," Biles said of the snap.

On Monday, Owens penned a sweet tribute to Biles on Instagram in honor of her 25th birthday, writing, "Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!! What's a better place to bring it in than paradise 🤪🍾 Looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it's obvious we were made for each other ❤️."

Added Owens, "Here's to your best birthday yet, and we just getting started!!!! More surprises to come 👀😘 I love you more than you would ever know baby ❤️❤️ #twentyfiiiiine 🥵."

RELATED: Simone Biles Says 'Yes to the Dress(es)' in Preparation for Her Wedding to Jonathan Owens

Owens and Biles, who first confirmed their relationship in August 2020, announced their engagement the day after Valentine's Day. 

Owens proposed in a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with Biles wearing a black mini dress and the football player in a gray suit. She also shared a video of her sparkly ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com