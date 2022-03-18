Simone Biles Wears Glittering Chainmail Dress, Flashes Engagement Ring at 25th Birthday Celebration

While vacationing in Turks and Caicos this week in celebration of her 25 birthday — which was on March 14 — Biles enjoyed a night out

Simone Biles is shimmering into a new year.

While vacationing in Turks and Caicos this week in celebration of her 25 birthday — which was on March 14 — Biles enjoyed a night out. For the occasion, the Olympian dressed up like the star she is in a glittering chainmail dress. The mini frock featured a halter design and a low neckline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The look, which Biles finalized with sparkling hoop earrings and a diamond bracelet, perfectly complimented her glistening engagement ring. The olympic athlete styled her hair in box braids.

Biles showed off her look via a slideshow of photos on Instagram, simply captioning the post: "This is 25 💎"

Simone Biles Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

After her night out, Biles continued her birthday festivities on a boat with fiancé Jonathan Owens.

The decorated gymnast posted a cheeky snap from their day on the water, which shows her wearing a Burberry one-piece and a white bucket hat. In the shot, Biles is seen planting a kiss on the NFL star.

Simone Biles Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

"Feeling good, livin better," she captioned the post.

She later followed with another swimsuit photo, this time sporting a lime green two-piece and a coordinating cap. "Wear your greens kids," Biles wrote alongside the post.

Biles then shared a shot from the beach that captured her posing in the sand, wearing a high-rise orange one-piece. "Living a bikini kind of life," Biles said of the snap.

On Monday, Owens penned a sweet tribute to Biles on Instagram in honor of her 25th birthday, writing, "Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!! What's a better place to bring it in than paradise 🤪🍾 Looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it's obvious we were made for each other ❤️."

Added Owens, "Here's to your best birthday yet, and we just getting started!!!! More surprises to come 👀😘 I love you more than you would ever know baby ❤️❤️ #twentyfiiiiine 🥵."

Owens and Biles, who first confirmed their relationship in August 2020, announced their engagement the day after Valentine's Day.