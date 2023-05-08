Simone Biles' Wedding Dress Featured a 'Crucial' High Slit to Make Her Appear Taller: 'I'm So Petite'

Simone Biles' wedding dress was made complete thanks to one "crucial" feature.

The Olympic gymnast, 26, wed husband Jonathan Owens for a second time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday evening, and her gown featured a high slit in an effort to make her appear taller for her special day.

As she detailed to Vogue, who spoke with her at the Galia Lahav atelier in downtown New York City for her final wedding dress fitting, "Once I looked at the dresses, I was like this is definitely my style. I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details, I love the pearls. If there's something else I wanted at my wedding, it's flowers and pearls."

Though Vogue noted that Biles was apprehensive to have a ballgown silhouette due to her small stature, the outlet said that the Galia Lahav team informed her that the attire paired with a corseted bodice and a high slit could be lengthening.

"I was nervous about having a ball gown because I'm so petite — but it works perfect," she said. "The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel — luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world."

During her final fitting, Vogue said that Biles FaceTimed her sister to run the high slit by her. At the time, the gymnast debated whether or not she should bring the slit up more. "The higher [the slit], the sexier … and the taller I look," she said.

Biles also told Vogue that thinking about walking down the aisle left her with many emotions. "This is probably the most nervous I'll be … making this life-changing walk," she admitted. "It's like everything you've hoped and dreamed of."

During the 140-guest affair, Biles wore a custom version of Galia Lahav's Gimaya gown for the ceremony, as well as three other elaborate looks by the designer later in the day. "Kind of dramatic" Biles detailed during a Q&A on her Instagram Story last month. "But you only have a wedding once."

The nuptials featured champagne, gold and white décor, as well as stunning florals, and the couple's wedding party included eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen. Biles and Owens, 27, even exchanged handwritten vows.

Last month, Biles and Owens legally married at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston ahead of their destination wedding.

For their first special day, Biles wore a gorgeous $119 tiered white gown by Selfie Leslie, while Owens sported a tan suit.

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," she captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the Houston Texans player on Instagram at the time.

On his respective Instagram page, Owens shared a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do."

"My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."