Simone Biles Debuts What Appears to Be an Edgy Sternum Piercing in New Instagram Photo

Did Simone Biles add a new piercing to her collection?

The Olympic gymnast posted seemingly debuted a small sternum piercing in an Instagram selfie posted on Monday.

“kinda unbothered,” she captioned the snap, which also shows off her nose piercing and four earrings.

“BREATHTAKING 😍😭” Cheer star Gabi Butler commented under the post. While Biles’ boyfriend, former gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr., wrote “Glowing 😍”

According to Byrdie, the unique form of body modification typically requires piercers to “use a hollow needle to create a channel for the jewelry to go through.”

Healthline explains that the piercing is, “anchored using barbells shaped like open staples or curved rods.”

Therefore, the jewelry actually sits on top of the skin, making it more susceptible to snagging and infection if not properly taken care of (Byrdie suggests keeping the piercing covered with a bandage for the first few days).

Earlier this month, the athlete looked gorgeous in another Instagram picture in which her sternum piercing is visible. Wearing a long sleeve black crop top, black skinny jeans and lace-up boots, Biles captioned the post “my doctor says I need glasses 🥂”

“Wow🖤” retired gymnasts McKayla Maroney (also an Olympic gold medalist!) commented. Ervin hyped up his girlfriend yet again, writing, “Okay hot mama 🔥”

Biles recently tweeted out a video of herself performing a Yurchenko double pike — a move which has never been performed by a female gymnast in a competition, according to The Washington Post.

In the four-second clip, Biles zooms by as she does a round-off onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vault and then pushes off the platform into a double pike flip.

Named after Natalia Yurchenko, a Russian gymnast who performed the stunt in the 1980s, the stunt usually stops at a single flip. In Biles’s case, however, she tacked on an extra flip, adding another layer of difficulty to the stunt.

Biles captioned on the video “2020?” along with several eye emojis, leaving fans to wonder if she will attempt the stunt during the 2020 Tokoyo Olympics this summer.