Simone Biles Dances Her Wedding Night Away in a Custom-Made Shimmery Party Dress

Published on May 8, 2023 10:55 PM
Photo: Jordan Chiles/instagram

Simone Biles sparkled throughout her second wedding day nuptials to Jonathan Owens!

To mark the end of the lavish ceremony at the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos on Saturday evening, the Olympic gymnast, 26, switched into a custom-made party dress by Galia Lahav.

The A-line gown was the fourth Galia Lahav dress that Biles wore during her wedding festivities. It was adapted from the designer's G-502 design which features a sheer corset bodice and shimmery sequin embroidery.

Biles wore the custom design with her hair down in loose waves. She accessorized the look with a small necklace and a sparkling tennis bracelet.

Fellow Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles posted photos of the pair striking poses on Monday on Instagram with the caption, "Mrs. Owens 🤍✨."

"Working with Simone on her magical day has been absolutely incredible & we are so grateful for the trust she has put into Galia Lahav to make her wedding day as special as it was," expressed Galia Lahav in a press release. "She is such a beautiful human being inside - out & it has been so incredible to get to know her & be part of her wedding journey. We love you, Simone, & we wish you a lifetime of happiness & endless love."

Biles praised the designer while being interviewed by Vogue during her final dress fitting, in which she expressed that all four of the Galia Lahav designs matched what she was looking for in her wedding attire.

"Once I looked at the dresses, I was like, this is definitely my style. I like the sheer. I like how it fits and then the little pearl details. I love the pearls. If there's something else I wanted at my wedding, it's flowers and pearls," she said.

Biles and Owens, 27, tied the knot for the second time on Saturday in front of over 140 guests in an outdoor ceremony that included gold and white décor and stunning florals. The destination wedding comes after the couple first said "I do" during an intimate courthouse ceremony in Texas.

The couple made their relationship public in the summer of 2020. They announced their engagement on Feb. 15, 2022, with a series of romantic Instagram posts showcasing the NFL player down on one knee.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned the slideshow. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

