Simone Biles Reveals Where She Got Her Dress for Her Courthouse Wedding — and It's Only $119!

The Olympic gymnast wed Jonathan Owens in an intimate courthouse wedding on Saturday

Julia Moore
Published on April 24, 2023
simone biles
Photo: RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Simone Biles is a married woman, and she said "I do" in a dress she ordered last week!

The Olympic gymnast, 26, wed Jonathan Owens in a courthouse wedding on Saturday, the first of two wedding ceremonies for the couple. Biles revealed on Instagram that she and the Houston Texans safety had exchanged vows in Houston on Saturday, writing, "I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," alongside a series of photos from the courthouse ceremony.

On Sunday, she shared an inside look into the wedding on her Instagram Story, where she answered several follower-submitted questions.

Biles revealed that her outfit for the courthouse wedding "was ordered this week," including the dress, shoes, bouquet and wedding bands — which she said were from Amazon.

The dress she wore, a simple and elegant tiered, floor-length white gown, was from online boutique Selfie Leslie, she shared. The dress, which also featured a plunging neckline and criss-cross back detail, is just $119.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Selfie Leslie
R: Caption . PHOTO: RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Biles also shared that she wore shoes from Amazon for the courthouse ceremony, but said they were "not comfy at all," so she changed into a pair from Pretty Little Thing for the rooftop photo shoot that followed the exchange of vows.

"Not quite prepared for courthouse ceremony as I am for the big wedding," she wrote.

The gymnast kept her look simple, pairing the dress with just one bracelet and necklace, and a pair of drop earrings. She wore her hair tied back in a sleek ponytail, from which her hair hung in loose curls.

Biles revealed that the pair's courthouse wedding on Saturday came out of necessity.

"We had to get married 'legally' in the U.S. – since our wedding will be a destination wedding," she wrote on her Instagram Story, answering a question about whether there's another wedding coming. "We will be having a wedding in a couple of weeks 🤍."

L: Caption . PHOTO: simone biles/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Biles kept tight-lipped on where the upcoming destination wedding will take place, but shared quite a few other details about the event, including that she and Owens, 27, are "so lucky and blessed" to be expecting roughly 140 guests to attend — pending a few passports.

The event's color scheme is champagne, gold and white, and fans can expect four dresses from Biles. "Kind of dramatic but you only have a wedding once," she wrote.

She also shared that Owens will have seven groomsmen, while she'll have eight bridesmaids — a fact that she said "lowkey drives me nuts because it's not even (picture purposes)."

Though Saturday's vows were a formality, they were still emotional, the gymnast said as she shared that she's writing her own vows for the bigger ceremony.

"Idk how I'm supposed to get through it," she wrote. "I was so teary & choked up at the courthouse ceremony & it was just the basic vows."

L: Caption . PHOTO: RaeTay Photography
R: Caption . PHOTO: RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Biles and Owens' courthouse wedding came just days after they shared that they obtained their marriage license.

In an Instagram post, the couple looked elated as Biles showed off the document — which was issued in Montgomery County in the state of Texas — after they returned to their car.

"Almost time to say 'I do' 📄🤍," Biles captioned the post, with Owens responding in the comments section, "Soon 🤞🏽."

The newlyweds met on the dating app Raya in March 2020, with Biles making the first move on the NFL player — who candidly admitted, much to the Internet's surprise, that he "didn't know who she was" before they met.

In February 2022, Owens popped the question to a delighted-looking Biles in Houston.

She called it "THE EASIEST YES" in an Instagram post. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

