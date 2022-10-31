Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens are a hot Halloween pair.

The pair celebrated this weekend in style by dressing in a sexy couple's costume: a fiery take on the traditional firefighter ensemble.

In new Instagram photos shared by the Olympic gold medalist on Sunday, Biles wore a mini skirt-crop top set decorated in flames and black heeled booties to accompany her Houston Texans beau, who wore all-black, red suspenders, a Fire Department logo cap and Balenciaga sneakers.

Biles also took the photo opportunity to flash her dazzling engagement ring — an oval-shaped diamond set on a diamond pave band designed by jewelry designer ZoFrost.

The gymnast captioned the photo with orange heart and flame emojis and asked her followers to "drop your fire captions."

The NFL player made sure to leave some love in the comment section with heated emojis.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Simone Biles Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Simone Biles Instagram

Playing Halloween dress up isn't the only style planning on Biles' mind — she's also been prepping for her walk down the aisle.

Shortly after Biles, 25, and Owens, 27, announced their engagement one day after Valentine's Day — and two years after they announced their relationship in August 2020 — the bride-to-be got right down to dress shopping.

In March, couture bridal label Galia Lahav shared an Instagram photo of Biles posing in one of their romantic pieces, revealing that she was already in the fitting process.

"It's official: She said "YES to the dress(es)!" 🤍 We are over the moon & so honored about gold medalist & mega athlete @simonebiles becoming a GL Bride! ✨ (Not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek of Simone at her fitting 🙃) #GaliaLahav #GLBride," the brand caption the photo of Biles wearing a lace cut-out gown with a floral appliqué skirt.

Earlier this month, the Athleta Girl collaborator took to Instagram to tease her bridal wardrobe.

"On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she wore a white fuzzy minidress. Owens also showed his excitement in the comments writing, "I can't wait."

"Right now, wedding planning is going pretty good," Biles told PEOPLE exclusively in April on her wedding to-do list.

While she confirmed that she checked off her fashion duties, she admitted that figuring out the rest proved to be more difficult.

"I feel like I've only become stressed out within the last week, trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that's a really big decision," she shared.