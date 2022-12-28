Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Snuggle Up in Matching Plaid PJs on Christmas

The pair wore the same brown plaid pajamas as they celebrated Christmas Day together

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 28, 2022 01:02 AM
merry christmas 🤎🎄💌
Photo: simone biles/Instagram

Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens looked cozy on Christmas.

The Instagram-favorite couple posed together in matching plaid pajamas to wish followers a happy holiday.

"Merry christmas 🤎🎄💌," wrote the Olympic gymnast.

In the carousel of photos, Biles, 25, sits on Owens' lap. In the first shot, Biles holds the Houston Texans player's head in her hand as she gazes lovingly at him.

In the second pic, both she and Owens, 27, smile for the camera. The couple is sitting on a cream-colored couch, and they are surrounded by Christmas decorations, including a tree.

Their matching set of pajamas appears to be from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line.

Biles and Owens began dating in 2020 after meeting on the dating app Raya. The gold medalist announced their engagement in February.

Owens proposed in a gazebo in Houston. Since then, the couple has been sharing their road to wedded bliss.

This isn't the first time the two have coordinated their outfits.

During the spooky season, the couple matched their Halloween outfits to one another.

Owens dressed as a firefighter while Biles wore a mini skirt-crop top set decorated in flames.

The gymnast captioned the photo with orange heart and flame emojis and asked her followers to "drop your fire captions."

The NFL player made sure to leave some love in the comments section with heated emojis.

