Simone Biles Wore These Cozy Cheetah-Print Slippers Hours Before Getting Engaged
Simone Biles is walking on cloud nine after her engagement to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. And thanks to a certain comfy slipper, it may literally feel like she's walking on clouds.
On Tuesday, the Olympic gold medalist shared a photo series of saying "the easiest yes," which she did in a black leather mini dress and a pair of strappy heels. Prior to the proposal, she shared a candid picture on her Instagram Stories wearing the same dress and a pair of cheetah-print slingback slippers, holding the shoes she would later change into. Sometimes, comfort comes first!
And to our delight, we learned that her slippers are from Koolaburra by Ugg and only cost $60. Now we're on cloud nine.
It's no secret that Ugg slippers have become some of the most popular around Hollywood. The slip-ons have graced the feet of stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, and Hilary Duff, and Addison Rae. But a pair can be quite pricey because of their soft sheepskin lining. Luckily, Biles just reminded us there's a more affordable way to get in on the Ugg slippers trend.
In case you didn't know, Koolaburra is Ugg's sister line that features a range of budget-friendly styles for the whole family, including slippers, boots, sandals, and sneakers. Biles was wearing the Fuzz'n II Cheetah Slipper Sandal, a plush peep-toe that features an elastic back strap to secure them on the foot and thick, durable outsoles that can be worn around the house and beyond — it appears Biles only did the former.
After a little digging around the internet, we discovered that her exact slippers are low in stock in most places; as of this writing, Macy's and Koolaburra's website have the greatest choice of sizes. Since we adore the animal pattern so much, we also looked for a few similar styles, like this pair from Koolaburra that is nearly identical sans the elastic strap and these indoor/outdoor slippers that are 48 percent off at Nordstrom.
Scroll down to shop cozy cheetah-print slippers and treat yourself to Biles' style!
Get the Look:
Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzz'n II Cheetah Slipper Sandals, $59.99, macys.com; $44.95 (orig. $59.95), koolaburra.com
Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzz-ah Cheetah Slipper, $47.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Journee Collection Dream Faux Fur Slipper, $41.97 (orig. $49.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! BCBGeneration Soffi Faux Fur Slipper, $24.99 (orig. $48.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Snugg Leaves Fuzzy House Memory Foam Slippers, $7.64–$17.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Solyinne Leopard Cross-Band Slippers, $8.49–$16.14; amazon.com
