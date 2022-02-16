Simone Biles Wore These Cozy Cheetah-Print Slippers Hours Before Getting Engaged

After a little digging around the internet, we discovered that her exact slippers are low in stock in most places; as of this writing, Macy's and Koolaburra's website have the greatest choice of sizes. Since we adore the animal pattern so much, we also looked for a few similar styles, like this pair from Koolaburra that is nearly identical sans the elastic strap and these indoor/outdoor slippers that are 48 percent off at Nordstrom.