All About Simona Tabasco's Beauty Looks at Her Cannes Film Festival Debut: 'I Like to Experiment' (Exclusive)

Simona Tabasco descended upon her first Cannes Film Festival with not one, but two extraordinary outfits by Lanvin and Chopard. For the splashy ensembles, The White Lotus star called on makeup artist and L'Oréal Paris league expert Allan Avedaño to create her makeup looks. Now Tabasco and Avedaño are taking PEOPLE through their process.

"I travel a lot and I meet different people, so I like to experiment with different kinds of styles," Tabasco says. "For makeup, I also like to experiment with different vibes, different looks. I don't have a specific inspiration — I like to trust the makeup artist who is there at the moment, and when you find people like Allan, it's very easy to trust."

The 29-year-old actress, who attended the Film Festival as a guest of the beauty brand, believes makeup is used to "enhance the natural look of a person." "I love a natural base, luminous and very simple with an enhanced look to bring out the beauty of my dress."

With the help of Avedaño, Tabasco's makeup looks did just that.

Nicolas Gerardin

Avedaño shares that the inspiration was Audrey Hepburn: "fresh and effervescent." "She has [Hepburn's] brows and bangs and she has a similar vibe, very sophisticated and classy and not overdone. And I feel like when I see Simona, that's how I think of her," he says.

For her first look, the pro focused on "perfect glowy skin, a little tiny wing, and a natural lip. She's already beautiful, [the makeup] just accentuated that."

To get a lit-from-within look he mixed the brand's Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum with True Match Lumi Glotion.

For a hint of color on her cheeks, the pro applied Infallible Up to 24H Fresh Wear Blush in Daring Rosewood and Legendary Berry.

To define her eyes, Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner in Black and Telescopic Lift Mascara did the trick.

Lastly, Avedaño enhanced Tabasco's natural lip color with Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in Le Nude.

Nicolas Gerardin

He says, "it was just a perfect match for her lip. It's a matte finish but her lips look moisturized because [the formula] has a hyaluronic acid in it."

Keeping Tabasco's aesthetic in mind, Avedaño created a fresh and effortless second look that also draws on her natural beauty and accentuates her eyebrows.

Nicolas Gerardin

First, Avedaño prepped her skin withPrime Lab Up to 24H Pore Minimizer.

Her flawless base was a combination of True Match Foundation in shade N3 and Infallible Powder Foundation in Vanilla.

Getty

For her brows, Avedaño used the Definer Mechanical Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil then topped it off with the Unbelieva-Brow Longwear Eyebrow Topcoat.

Alvedaño completed the makeup with the same Colour Riche Intense Matte lipstick as the previous look, along with a gloss.

Getty

When asked what her favorite part of the experience with L'Oréal Paris in Cannes has been thus far, Tabasco simply responds, "Everything."