All About Simona Tabasco's Beauty Looks at Her Cannes Film Festival Debut: 'I Like to Experiment' (Exclusive)

'The White Lotus' star Simona Tabasco and makeup artist Allan Avedaño walk PEOPLE through their beauty prep for two Cannes Film Festival events

By
Wendy Naugle
Wendy Naugle

Wendy Naugle is the editor-in-chief of PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE as Deputy Editor in July 2019 and helped oversee some of our largest franchises, including Sexiest Man Alive, the Beautiful Issue, 100 Reasons to Love America and People of the Year. Before that, Naugle was executive editor at Glamour, leading editorial content and the brand's Women of the Year Awards and Women of the Year Summit. Her stories on subjects ranging from breast implants to health insurance to reproductive rights won two National Magazine Awards for Personal Service and a National Press Club Consumer Journalism Award, among other honors.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman

Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023 05:23 PM
Simona Tabasco Cannes BTS Beauty with L’Oreal Paris League of Experts makeup artist, Allan Avendaño
Photo: Nicolas Gerardin

Simona Tabasco descended upon her first Cannes Film Festival with not one, but two extraordinary outfits by Lanvin and Chopard. For the splashy ensembles, The White Lotus star called on makeup artist and L'Oréal Paris league expert Allan Avedaño to create her makeup looks. Now Tabasco and Avedaño are taking PEOPLE through their process.

"I travel a lot and I meet different people, so I like to experiment with different kinds of styles," Tabasco says. "For makeup, I also like to experiment with different vibes, different looks. I don't have a specific inspiration — I like to trust the makeup artist who is there at the moment, and when you find people like Allan, it's very easy to trust."

The 29-year-old actress, who attended the Film Festival as a guest of the beauty brand, believes makeup is used to "enhance the natural look of a person." "I love a natural base, luminous and very simple with an enhanced look to bring out the beauty of my dress."

With the help of Avedaño, Tabasco's makeup looks did just that.

Simona Tabasco Cannes BTS Beauty with L’Oreal Paris League of Experts makeup artist, Allan Avendaño
Nicolas Gerardin

Avedaño shares that the inspiration was Audrey Hepburn: "fresh and effervescent." "She has [Hepburn's] brows and bangs and she has a similar vibe, very sophisticated and classy and not overdone. And I feel like when I see Simona, that's how I think of her," he says.

For her first look, the pro focused on "perfect glowy skin, a little tiny wing, and a natural lip. She's already beautiful, [the makeup] just accentuated that."

To get a lit-from-within look he mixed the brand's Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum with True Match Lumi Glotion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For a hint of color on her cheeks, the pro applied Infallible Up to 24H Fresh Wear Blush in Daring Rosewood and Legendary Berry.

To define her eyes, Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner in Black and Telescopic Lift Mascara did the trick.

Lastly, Avedaño enhanced Tabasco's natural lip color with Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in Le Nude.

Simona Tabasco Cannes BTS Beauty with L’Oreal Paris League of Experts makeup artist, Allan Avendaño
Nicolas Gerardin

He says, "it was just a perfect match for her lip. It's a matte finish but her lips look moisturized because [the formula] has a hyaluronic acid in it."

Keeping Tabasco's aesthetic in mind, Avedaño created a fresh and effortless second look that also draws on her natural beauty and accentuates her eyebrows.

Simona Tabasco Cannes BTS Beauty with L’Oreal Paris League of Experts makeup artist, Allan Avendaño
Nicolas Gerardin

First, Avedaño prepped her skin withPrime Lab Up to 24H Pore Minimizer.

Her flawless base was a combination of True Match Foundation in shade N3 and Infallible Powder Foundation in Vanilla.

“Monster” Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Getty

For her brows, Avedaño used the Definer Mechanical Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil then topped it off with the Unbelieva-Brow Longwear Eyebrow Topcoat.

Alvedaño completed the makeup with the same Colour Riche Intense Matte lipstick as the previous look, along with a gloss.

“Monster” Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Getty

When asked what her favorite part of the experience with L'Oréal Paris in Cannes has been thus far, Tabasco simply responds, "Everything."

Related Articles
'The Zone of Interest' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 19 May 2023
Cate Blanchett Jokes She Was a 'Nobody' 'Elbowed Out of the Way' at Her First Cannes (Exclusive)
Viola Davis attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Viola Davis on Roles for Black Women Over 50 in Hollywood: 'It's Like a Vast Desert' (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford (R) arrives with his wife Calista Flockhart for the screening of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival
Harrison Ford Jokes with Reporter Who Says He's 'Still Very Hot' at 80: 'Thanks for Noticing'
Martha Stewart attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party
Martha Stewart Documents Her Prep for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Party: 'Getting Ready'
(L-R): Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Reviews Praise Harrison Ford's 'Most Emotional' Indy Performance
Karlie Kloss attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festiva
Pregnant Karlie Kloss Shows Off Elegant Maternity Style on Cannes Red Carpet — See the Photo!
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2023
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere
Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning Says She's 'Always Looked Up' to Fellow Former Child Actor Kirsten Dunst (Exclusive)
Elle Fanning attends The 2023 Met Gala
Elle Fanning Reveals She Fell in Front of Cardi B at the Met Gala — and Spills About Having Her Prom at Cannes
Viola Davis attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Viola Davis on Evolving Beauty Standards: 'Who We Are Beyond Male Desirability' (Exclusive)
Hailey Bieber is seen leaving Rhode launch party at Chiltern Firehouse
Hailey Bieber Dazzles in Silver Sequins at U.K. Launch of Rhode Skincare Line
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (13915178h) Michael Douglas Palme D'Or D'Honneur photocall, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Michael Douglas Says He's Become an 'Expert at Sex Scenes' While Reflecting on 'Basic Instinct' at Cannes
pedro pascal and ethan hawke saint laurent
Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Are Lovers and Enemies in Wild New Western Film from Saint Laurent
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart's Makeup Pro Reveals the $16 Buy Behind the Icon's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Glow (Exclusive)
Coco Jones is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Coco Jones Isn't Afraid to Meet Her Heroes — Especially After Beyonce Told Her to 'Keep Going' (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp Was Surprised to Be Cast as King Louis XV: I'm 'Some Hillbilly from Kentucky'