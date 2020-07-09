This Buttery Soft Dress with Pockets Comes in a Rainbow of Colors and Patterns

Dresses have this undeniable appeal over everything else in our closets when the warm weather rolls in. They’re lightweight and easy to throw on, making them arguably the most popular summer outfit time and again. With some of the hottest days of the year on the horizon, you might want to add a few new comfortable dresses to your lineup to keep cool — and according to Amazon shoppers, this breezy option from Simier Fariry should definitely be one of them.

The casual crew neck dress is made from a buttery soft, stretchy fabric that’s breathable and cool to touch. It has a loose, relaxed fit up top, but offers a more flattering silhouette thanks to the tieable drawstring that allows the wearer to adjust the placement of the waistline on their body. The Simier Fariry dress falls just below the knee and features two side cutouts for even more ventilation. Plus, it has two side pockets deep enough to hold your smartphone. Its airy feel, modest length, and flattering fit are just a few of the qualities reviewers adore.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This dress is perfect! Comfortable, good fit, soft fabric, just the right amount of flowy, and has pockets,” one shopper wrote. “It’s great for a casual day of running errands or working from home. Definitely getting it in several other colors!”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Simier Fariry Women's Modest Work Casual Midi Dress with Pockets, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com

“LOVE this dress so much I bought three to have in different colors,” another commented. “It is the perfect dress to wear when hanging out at home or to go out in — nice but casual dress. The material is soft and is flattering on my figure.”

Since the dress has a looser fit up top, many reviewers suggest sizing down. But it's also one of the reasons why people have compared the dress to wearing your favorite t-shirt. “Love this casual dress. It's similar to a tee shirt, but stretchier,” one wrote. “It falls softly and drapes nicely, so it’s very figure-flattering.”

This Simier Fariry dress comes in a rainbow of colors and patterns (27 to be exact!), and costs anywhere between $30 and $40 depending on the one you choose. We can easily picture dressing this comfy, versatile piece up with wedges and a straw hat or wearing it casually with sneakers and a denim jacket. So no matter your summer plans, it’s definitely one dress you need in your closet.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Simier Fariry Women's Modest Work Casual Midi Dress with Pockets, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com