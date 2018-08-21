Celebrity red carpet looks are a good indicator of fashion trends—so, if we’re taking cues from our favorite A-listers at the 2018 MTV VMAs, we’ll be adding anything silver and sparkly to our wardrobes ASAP.

From Video Vanguard Award winner J.Lo’s silver chain metal Versace dress to Ariana Grande’s Tinkerbell-like metallic mini dress, the red carpet was a sea of sparkling silver. And because we know you’ll be searching high and low for the perfect silver dress, we went ahead and found all of the best ones for you. Keep scrolling to shop seven silver dresses for any occasion (even if you, like the rest of us, aren’t attending a prestigious awards show), inspired by our favorite trend seen on the VMAs red carpet—for as low as $25.

Courtesy of anthropologie.com

Buy It! Phoebe Dress, $250; anthropologie.com

Courtesy of macys.com

Buy It! Jessica Howard Metallic Sheath Dress, $64.99 (orig. $109); macys.com

Buy It! Bardot Shimmer Drape Front Dress, $24.99 (orig. $119); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! ASOS NIGHT Embellished Metal Sequin Cami Midi Dress, $41.50 (orig $83); asos.com

Buy It! Alice + Olivia Harmony Chainmail Mini Slip Dress, $550; saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Cushnie Et Ochs Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $1,395; shopbop.com

Buy It! Xhilaration Women’s Strappy Cut-Out Foiled Dress, $24.99; target.com