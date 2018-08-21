7 Surprisingly Stylish Silver Dresses to Add to Your Wardrobe—Inspired by Celebrities from the 2018 MTV VMAs

Alex Warner
August 21, 2018 09:06 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Celebrity red carpet looks are a good indicator of fashion trends—so, if we’re taking cues from our favorite A-listers at the 2018 MTV VMAs, we’ll be adding anything silver and sparkly to our wardrobes ASAP.

From Video Vanguard Award winner J.Lo’s silver chain metal Versace dress to Ariana Grande’s Tinkerbell-like metallic mini dress, the red carpet was a sea of sparkling silver. And because we know you’ll be searching high and low for the perfect silver dress, we went ahead and found all of the best ones for you. Keep scrolling to shop seven silver dresses for any occasion (even if you, like the rest of us, aren’t attending a prestigious awards show), inspired by our favorite trend seen on the VMAs red carpet—for as low as $25.

Courtesy of anthropologie.com

Buy It! Phoebe Dress, $250; anthropologie.com

Courtesy of macys.com

Buy It! Jessica Howard Metallic Sheath Dress, $64.99 (orig. $109); macys.com

Buy It! Bardot Shimmer Drape Front Dress, $24.99 (orig. $119); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! ASOS NIGHT Embellished Metal Sequin Cami Midi Dress, $41.50 (orig $83); asos.com

Buy It! Alice + Olivia Harmony Chainmail Mini Slip Dress, $550;  saksfifthavenue.com

Buy It! Cushnie Et Ochs Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $1,395; shopbop.com

Buy It! Xhilaration Women’s Strappy Cut-Out Foiled Dress, $24.99; target.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now