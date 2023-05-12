Sigourney Weaver Says Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña Saved Her from Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction (Exclusive)

Sigourney Weaver now has a new favorite Oscars memory.

Standing backstage at this year's ceremony with Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, Weaver, 73, was about to present with Saldaña when she realized something was amiss.

"I ran my hands down my beautiful gold dress, and I felt this enormous ridge all around my hips," she told PEOPLE for this week's issue. "And I realized that the lining of my beautiful dress had gotten stuck up there when I went to the restroom."

ABC/Getty

Weaver immediately looked to the women. "I turned to Nicole, who I really don't know at all, and Zoe, and my friend Katie, and I said, 'Girls, I need help. The lining is stuck.' And without a word, they dropped down to the ground and reached up inside my dress and wrestled this lining down just in time for me to walk on stage. It was such a sisterly moment, I'll never forget it."

The actress, who is currently starring in the new crime thriller Master Gardener, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Mike Coppola/Getty

Last guilty pleasure: Yesterday I had the best little strawberry tarts I've ever had. I was trying to be good, but I just gobbled them up. I have no regrets.

Last thing I took from a set: I keep costumes from parts that meant a lot to me. I have all the Ripley ones [from the Alien films], including the NASA flight suit. It's in our attic.

Last moment of nostalgia: I live in New York City, and I walked the dog last night to the 59th Street Bridge; I grew up in the same neighborhood. The city changes, but the bridge looks the same. I just felt like I was home.

Last time I fangirled: At the AFI luncheon, when I saw the cast of Severance and Women Talking. I am not cool at all. I'm like a golden retriever who has never been trained.

Master Gardener will be in theaters May 19.