The Greatest Gifts for Your Significant Other
These gender-neutral gifts are sure to surprise and delight your better half
Custom Candle
If you burn for each other, Bridgerton style, keep the flame going with this sweet personalized candle, made in small batches by resettled refugees for The Little Market.
Buy It! "I Love You" candle, $50; thelittlemarket.com
Jambys
If you two have reached the 24/7 sweatpants phase of your relationship, they might as well be wearing a pair that's as pleasant to look at as they are to wear. (Feel free to give yourself the gift of "disappearing" their previously most-loved but super-ratty pair of sweats.)
Buy It! Long Jambys in navy/mint, $73; jambys.com
Carolina Herrera Fragrances
What's "good" about this women's fragrance is the way it expresses both the confidence and elegance of a modern woman through notes of jasmine, almond and tonka bean.
He doesn't need to be "bad" to love this bold men's fragrance, which features notes of bergamot, cedar wood, and tonka bean and exudes masculinity.
Buy It! Carolina Herrera "Good Girl" and "Bad Boy" eau de toilette, prices vary; macys.com
Farmgirl Flowers
Fresh flowers are fun to receive, no matter who you are — and as we head into the winter doldrums, who wouldn't appreciate a pretty bouquet brightening up their space? (This order gets bonus points for the minimum-waste packaging — no unnecessary vases here — and commitment to using whatever flowers are fresh so the bouquet is never scraggly or sad.)
Buy It! Farmgirl Flowers "Just Right" burlap-wrapped bouquet, $79; farmgirlflowers.com
Salt & Straw Ice Cream
Sweets for the sweet! Send a delivery of five flavors (choose holiday editions, classics or out-of-the-box formulations like "buttermilk pancakes, bacon and eggs") to show up at their doorstep. Then you show up, bearing two spoons.
Buy It! Salt & Straw ice cream deliver, $65 for 5 pints; saltandstraw.com
The Sill Plant
Keep love alive by keeping plants alive. Every couple needs a project, and becoming plant parents is a worthy one.
Buy It! The Sill Monstera Deliciosa, $57; thesill.com
Cincoro Tequila
One sip of this ultra-smooth, award-winning reposado is guaranteed to convert even anti-tequila drinkers to the spirit. Plus the stunning, sleek bottle makes for a true "wow" moment when your partner unwraps the gift and sets it on their bar cart.
Buy It! Cincoro Tequila Reposado, $110; cincoro.com
Salamat Ceramics Vase
If you're sharing a space (and have been really sharing it for the last two years), it's probably time for a decor refresh. Start small, with a cool artsy vase like this one.
Buy It! Salamat Ceramics "Wave" vase, $60; luluandgeorgia.com
Allbirds Wool Pipers
Your long, romantic walks can go on for hours when you're both wearing these cute and super-cushy low-top Allbirds.
Buy It! Women's wool Pipers, $98; allbirds.com and Men's wool Pipers, $98; allbirds.com
Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Gloves
You'll want to hold their hand all winter when they wear these luxe (and touchscreen-friendly) knit gloves in recycled cashmere. They come in seven colors!
Buy It! Nordstrom recycled cashmere gloves, $49; nordstrom.com
Crabtree & Evelyn Robe
Make their morning routine feel a little more spa-like with a chic, lightweight linen robe. This one was made in Greece to add to the getaway vibes.
Buy It! Crabtree & Evelyn linen robe, $90; crabtree-evelyn.com
Shinola Steak Knives
If your significant other is one of the many who has gotten more into cooking over the past few years, they'll surely appreciate these stylish (check those handles, each made of a different wood) but performance-oriented (they were made in collaboration with knife gurus Schmidt Bros.) steak knives.
Buy It! Shinola jumbo steak knives, set of 4; $98; crateandbarrel.com
Casper Weighted Blanket
When you can't be there to give them a hug, this supercozy, calming blanket is the next best thing.
Buy It! Casper 10-lb. weighted blanket, $169; casper.com
Belle Glos Love Letter Set
If your love is worthy of a Nicholas Sparks novel, you'll need this stationery set he partnered on with Dempsey & Carroll and Belle Glos wines ($65 on its own, or $1 with three Belle Glos wines), designed to encourage the art of old-fashioned love letter writing.
Buy It! Belle Glos love letter set, $65; dempseyandcarroll.com