The Greatest Gifts for Your Significant Other

What's "good" about this women's fragrance is the way it expresses both the confidence and elegance of a modern woman through notes of jasmine, almond and tonka bean.

He doesn't need to be "bad" to love this bold men's fragrance, which features notes of bergamot, cedar wood, and tonka bean and exudes masculinity.

Buy It! Carolina Herrera "Good Girl" and "Bad Boy" eau de toilette, prices vary; macys.com