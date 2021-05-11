These Bold Summer Dresses, Pants, and Tops Just Dropped on Amazon — but They Won’t Stick Around

If you’re not into wearing an entire yellow outfit, you’ll be happy to know the knit midi dress also comes in bright white. It’s made from the same cotton and elastane fabric and has the same defining features. “It's absolutely stunning in person, and it's impossible not to feel like a million bucks when you're wearing it,” Von D said. “The strong ribbed material makes it hug in all the right ways while still being comfortable and breathable.”

Buy It! Whisper White Strappy Rib Midi Dress, $49.90; amazon.com