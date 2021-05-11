These Bold Summer Dresses, Pants, and Tops Just Dropped on Amazon — but They Won’t Stick Around
After months of dreary weather and black and gray sweatpants, it's time to brighten up your wardrobe. Amazon's latest influencer collaboration for in-house label The Drop launched today, and the limited-edition collection is full of bold dresses, tops, and pants for under $55.
Influencer Blake Von D of the blog and Instagram account Signed, Blake designed this collection filled with fun and flirty pieces "to wear to all the brunches we missed in 2020," she said in a press release. She chose a mix of bright colors and floral prints to create "the perfect balance of edge and femininity."
The summer-ready clothes are only available for the next 30 hours — keep scrolling to shop them all.
Shop Summer Dresses, Tops, and Pants from The Drop
- Citronelle Wrap-Around Rib Bustier Cropped Top, $39.90
- White Floral Print Bow-Front Cropped Top, $44.90
- Bright White Knot-Front Cropped Top, $49.90
- White Floral Print Knot-Front Cropped Top, $49.90
- Citronelle Strappy Rib Midi Dress, $49.90
- Whisper White Strappy Rib Midi Dress, $49.90
- Citronelle Sculpted Pleated Pull-on Pants, $54.90
Citronelle Wrap-Around Rib Bustier Cropped Top
There’s nothing better than an affordable top you can wear multiple ways. This mustard yellow strapless ribbed crop top has a fabric belt that you can either tie around your waist or cross over the front and tie around your neck. Von D personally recommends styling the top over a white button-down for a fashion-forward look.
Buy It! Citronelle Wrap-Around Rib Bustier Cropped Top, $39.90; amazon.com
White Floral Print Bow-Front Cropped Top
The opposite of a plain, everyday tee, this floral-print tank top is the statement piece your summer wardrobe needs. It has a vertical bow on the front that gives the top shape and dimension, and it has adjustable straps and a smocked back for a comfortable fit. According to Von D, it’s a “fun, flirty top that's perfect for the warm weather.”
Buy It! White Floral Print Bow-Front Cropped Top, $44.90; amazon.com
Bright White Knot-Front Cropped Top
If structured blouses are more your thing, consider this white cotton crop top with balloon sleeves, structured shoulders, and a plunging V-neck with a tie detail. You can pair it with the yellow high-waisted pleated pants in the collection, or you can go classic and wear it with high-waisted jeans or a denim skirt.
Buy It! Bright White Knot-Front Cropped Top, $49.90; amazon.com
White Floral Print Knot-Front Cropped Top
Another version of the balloon-sleeve crop top, this style has the same print as the tank top above. It’s a great option if you’re looking for statement summer tops, but prefer sleeves rather than baring your shoulders and arms. Von D described it as the perfect top “for lunch with your girlfriends.”
Buy It! White Floral Print Knot-Front Cropped Top, $49.90; amazon.com
Citronelle Strappy Rib Midi Dress
This collection is full of versatile pieces, and the Strappy Rib Midi Dress in mustard yellow is no different. It’s made from a soft and stretchy ribbed knit material, and it has customizable straps that you can tie straight back, cross over in the front, or cross over in the back. The dress hits around the mid-calf area and has a subtle slit on the left side.
Buy It! Citronelle Strappy Rib Midi Dress, $49.90; amazon.com
Whisper White Strappy Rib Midi Dress
If you’re not into wearing an entire yellow outfit, you’ll be happy to know the knit midi dress also comes in bright white. It’s made from the same cotton and elastane fabric and has the same defining features. “It's absolutely stunning in person, and it's impossible not to feel like a million bucks when you're wearing it,” Von D said. “The strong ribbed material makes it hug in all the right ways while still being comfortable and breathable.”
Buy It! Whisper White Strappy Rib Midi Dress, $49.90; amazon.com
Citronelle Sculpted Pleated Pull-on Pants
Arguably the most dramatic piece from this collection, these 100 percent cotton yellow pleated pants are "flattering on every silhouette," Von D said. They have a pull-on closure with elastic on the back, a non-functional asymmetrical front waistband, convenient side pockets, and deep pleats along the front. The pants are meant to fit oversized and make a bold statement in your outfit rotation this summer.
Buy It! Citronelle Sculpted Pleated Pull-on Pants, $54.90; amazon.com
