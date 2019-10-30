Amazon Shoppers Call These Affordable Levi’s With Over 2,500 Five-Stars the ‘Best Jeans Ever’

Image zoom Amazon

While some popular stores sell jeans for over $100 a pair (if not hundreds of dollars), you can get what Amazon shoppers call “the best jeans ever purchased” for under $25 right now.

These Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. skinny jeans are officially the retailer’s most-reviewed pair, earning a near-perfect rating, over 2,500 five-star reviews, and even a spot on Amazon’s list of its most “customer-loved” denim. And while shoppers rave about the flattering fit and comfy fabric, it’s their under-$25 price tag that owners love most.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans, $19.94–$23 (orig. $21.99–$24.99)

The stretchy skinny jeans, which come in 11 washes, standard and plus sizes, as well as short and long lengths, usually cost $22 to $25 a pair. For a limited time, you can get most sizes and washes for their marked-down price, which ranges from $19 to $23, making them even more affordable. While some featured in the listing cost a bit more, the majority of options are under $25.

The mid-rise skinny jeans are incredibly versatile and easy to style with everything from casual hoodies and t-shirts to polished blouses and blazers for the office. And thanks to their stretchy fabric, reviewers claim they feel “like leggings, but with more structure” — giving you the best of both. No wonder shoppers call them the “best jeans I’ve ever purchased.”

“I love this pair of skinny jeans!” one reviewer wrote. “I used to be worried about wearing skinny jeans because of my curves, but this particular wash is so flattering! They fit like [a] glove. They are comfortable like leggings, but they don’t magnify every lump or dimple.”

“Best jeans ever,” another chimed in. “I have never worn Levi’s. I bought these based on reviews and [the] cult following — I was not disappointed. These fit true to size [and] they are stretchy enough that they don’t pull down from your waist when you move or sit — they stay in place and move with you. They are soft and comfortable, but offer structure that is flattering. I want every color.”

The Prime-eligible jeans, which are also included in Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe, come with free shipping and can be at your door in just two days, making it easy to stock up on multiple washes if you love them and want more. If the reviews are any indication, it’s pretty much a sure thing, so clear out some room in your closet and grab ‘em on sale while you still can.