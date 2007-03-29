Sienna Miller: Eco Ambassador

In her role as Global Cool ambassador, Sienna Miller stepped out yesterday (in a very cute t-shirt, we might add) to launch the collaboration of Global Cool and the IIFA‘s (International Indian Film Academy Weekend). In an effort to get a billion people worldwide to reduce their greenhouse emissions, the foundation has joined forces with not only Hollywood but Bollywood too. Joining fellow Global Cool campaigners Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom and Josh Hartnett, Sienna is in good company and even plans to go to India in the near future to see how the campaign is going. If you want some tips on how to go green and be as ‘cool’ as our A-lister friends, then check out global-cool.com, or watch Rosario Dawson talk about the organization on myspace.com.